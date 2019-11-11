MIUI 11 is getting a new MIUI Launcher update that brings the anticipated app drawer feature. Xiaomi has for a long time offered the ability to install apps on the home screen of its MIUI launcher -- just like how apps are available on iOS. However, the Chinese company has now started providing an app drawer to include all the installed app icons on a dedicated screen. This looks quite similar to the app drawer available on the Poco Launcher. The presence of the app drawer on MIUI 11 was announced earlier this year.

Xiaomi through a Weibo post has announced that it has updated MIUI 11 with app drawer support. Users can find the app drawer by installing the latest MIUI Launcher for their MIUI 11 device. There is an option to switch between the regular home screen experience and dedicated app drawer within the Home Screen settings. For now, it is uncertain when the feature will make its way to the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM. The most recent batch of updates that were being rolled out in India did not contain the feature.

Under the regular home screen experience, the MIUI Launcher places all installed apps on the home screen. You'll also see shortcuts along with the option to uninstall apps directly on the home screen. This is, however, not the case once you switch to the app drawer option that brings all installed apps on the separate screen.

MIUI 11 offers the ability to switch between the regular home screen and a dedicated app drawer

Photo Credit: Weibo

The app drawer gets expanded by swiping up on the home screen and places all the recently used apps on top. Users can find all installed apps from the app drawer by scrolling down.

While the MIUI Launcher didn't have an app drawer, Xiaomi did offer a similar experience to the Poco Launcher. Also, the company back in June was spotted testing the app drawer on its MIUI Launcher.

Last week, Xiaomi was reported to have plans to bring customisable lock screen and Curriculum Mode to MIUI 11. The MIUI 11 update has also reached a list of Xiaomi phones in the recent past, including the Redmi K20, Poco F1, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A among others.