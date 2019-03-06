Xiaomi Reveals New Features Coming to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11

Xiaomi has revealed a list of features that it is bringing to its MIUI users through a post on its official forums. The new features are expected to be a part of the existing MIUI 10, though some of them are planned for the next-generation, MIUI 11. Notably, MIUI developers are updating the post on a regular basis to detail what's cooking behind the scenes. The Chinese giant is set to bring features such as a system-wide Dark mode, enhanced Dolby effects, ability to lock an app using face or fingerprint locking system, and the option to adjust the font and display sizes separately. Also, it has plans to add developments such as the deletion of the APK file after installing the app and a dedicated child mode.

Among other features, the updated post on MIUI forums reveals that Xiaomi is set to bring features such as the enhanced Dolby effects, system-wide dark mode, battery charging status on the information screen, and the ability to wake up the screen using voice commands. The post confirms that the development of these new features has already been completed. Thus, it is safe to expect that these offerings will be a part of an MIUI 10 update in the coming future.

Notably, some of the listed features are already a part of the MIUI 10 ROM for Chinese users. It is, therefore, easy for the company to deploy them for global users through an update.

Alongside the features that are being developed, the post on the MIUI forums mentions that there are several features that are amongst the future plans. Some of them include the option to automatically delete the installation package (APK file) after installing the app, support for cropping photos in 18:9 aspect ratio, child mode, stereo Bluetooth support for games, and the ability to refresh the unlock screen.

Users would also get the option to display emergency contacts on the lock screen, a driving mode with support for QQ message broadcast and voice broadcast, and a shortcut to increase the brightness of the screen. Furthermore, Xiaomi has listed features such as a recycle bin for photos and an optimised app permission management.

GizChina first reported the updated MIUI forum post detailing the upcoming features. Some of these features are likely to be a part of MIUI 11. A previous report claimed that Xiaomi has already started developing MIUI 11 as its "new and unique" custom ROM.

To recall, Xiaomi launched MIUI 10 as its new custom ROM for a list of Mi- and Redmi-series models back in June last year. It is, therefore, likely that the new version may arrive in the coming months.