MIUI 10 Update to Roll Out to 21 More Smartphones in Second Wave: Xiaomi

, 08 November 2018
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is said to get the MIUI 10 update

  • Xiaomi started rolling first wave of MIUI 10 stable ROM from September
  • Poco F1 started receiving the update last week
  • Xiaomi is reportedly going to roll it out to 21 more devices

Ever since the launch of MIUI 10, Xiaomi has been rolling out the software to its compatible devices in a phased manner. To recall, MIUI 10 was launched in July, and the company has been busy testing it on devices with beta releases, and then started rolling out stable releases in September. The first wave of devices to get the stable releases was the newly launched Redmi 6 series (MIUI 10 China Stable ROM), and post that, many devices got the MIUI Stable ROM update (Global and China) eventually, Now, the company is rolling out MIUI 10 for a host of new devices, and the list includes Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Xiaomi Mi 4c, Xiaomi Mi 4s, and Xiaomi Mi 5s as well.

MIUI's Weibo handle reveals that the second batch of updates is coming to 21 models, and the list of devices includes Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Xiaomi Mi 4s, Xiaomi Mi 4c, Xiaomi Mi 5s. Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus, Xiaomi Mi Max, Xiaomi Mi 4, Xiaomi Mi Max Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Xiaomi Redmi 4x, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm), Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek), Xiaomi Redmi Pro, Xiaomi Mi Note 3, and Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus.

Just last week, Xiaomi Poco F1 also started receiving the MIUI Global Stable ROM update bringing full-screen gestures to the smartphone, as a better option for handsets with newer aspect ratios and thin-bezel displays. The update also includes natural sounds and ambient sounds. The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM also includes the AI Portrait feature that adds a bokeh effect to shots - without requiring a secondary sensor at the front.

All of the above mentioned handsets should also get the update soon, via an OTA update. Meanwhile, you can check for the latest MIUI 10 ROM by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.

