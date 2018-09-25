Xiaomi started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM earlier this month to a slew of its devices, and now the company has confirmed the list of devices that will get the update sometime in mid-October and in November. This includes the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi 6 and a list of other devices. Recently, Xiaomi reportedly rolled out the MIUI 10 Global Stable update for the Redmi Note 5 device, and the Redmi Note 5 Pro received the update last week as well. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 5, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, and Redmi Y2 have also received the MIUI 10 stable update.

Xiaomi has announced on its Mi Forums that the Mi Note 3, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X (Qualcomm), Redmi 4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5A, and the Redmi Note 5A Prime will get the MIUI 10 Global Stable update sometime in mid-October. On its post, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 3, Xiaomi Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 Q(ualcomm), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek), and Redmi 4 Prime smartphones will get the update in November.

MIUI 10 includes all-new full screen navigational gestures and UI, a new natural sound system with ambient sounds, and other improvements like app revamps for Clock and Notes apps. The update, whenever it arrives, is expected to roll out in batches, and you can keep a tab by going into Settings > About Phone > System Updates. Alternatively, Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM links will also be made available of the above mentioned phones, an users can use these methods to update to MIUI 10 as well. Here's a guide on how to download and install MIUI 10.