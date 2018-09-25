NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Set for Mid October

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Set for Mid-October

, 25 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Set for Mid-October

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro received the MIUI 10 update last week

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 4, 4X smartphones to receive the update in mid-October
  • The Redmi Note 4 MediaTek variant to receive it in November
  • Redmi 6, Redmi 6A to receive the update in October as well

Xiaomi started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM earlier this month to a slew of its devices, and now the company has confirmed the list of devices that will get the update sometime in mid-October and in November. This includes the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi 6 and a list of other devices. Recently, Xiaomi reportedly rolled out the MIUI 10 Global Stable update for the Redmi Note 5 device, and the Redmi Note 5 Pro received the update last week as well. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 5, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, and Redmi Y2 have also received the MIUI 10 stable update.

Xiaomi has announced on its Mi Forums that the Mi Note 3, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X (Qualcomm), Redmi 4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5A, and the Redmi Note 5A Prime will get the MIUI 10 Global Stable update sometime in mid-October. On its post, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 3, Xiaomi Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 Q(ualcomm), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek), and Redmi 4 Prime smartphones will get the update in November.

MIUI 10 includes all-new full screen navigational gestures and UI, a new natural sound system with ambient sounds, and other improvements like app revamps for Clock and Notes apps. The update, whenever it arrives, is expected to roll out in batches, and you can keep a tab by going into Settings > About Phone > System Updates. Alternatively, Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM links will also be made available of the above mentioned phones, an users can use these methods to update to MIUI 10 as well. Here's a guide on how to download and install MIUI 10.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI 10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Vivo V11 With Waterdrop Notch Launched in India: Price, Specifications
OnePlus Switch v2.1 Brings Launcher Migration, Mobile Hotspot Support, and More
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Set for Mid-October
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Amazon Echo
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) With Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced, Deals Previewed
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review
  4. Vodafone Idea Launches 6 Combo Recharge Combo Packs to Rival Jio
  5. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) With 3 Rear Cameras Set to Launch in India Today
  6. Amazon Prime Reading Now in India, Gives Access to 100s of Ebooks
  7. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Teased by Amazon India Ahead of Its Formal Launch
  9. Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Fresh Renders Reveal Black, White Colour Options
  10. First Samsung Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Tomorrow
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.