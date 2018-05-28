Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

MIUI 10 Screenshots Leak Ahead of May 31 Launch, Show Android P-Inspired Design

 
, 28 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 10 Screenshots Leak Ahead of May 31 Launch, Show Android P-Inspired Design

Photo Credit: TechnoCodex

Highlights

  • MIUI 10 may be unveiled alongside Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The Xiaomi Mi 8 is set to launch on May 31
  • MIUI 10 seems to be heavily inspired by Android P

Xiaomi is set to unveil the Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone on May 31, and at the event the company is even going to unveil the Mi Band 3. Alongside, the MIUI 10 reveal has also been confirmed, and ahead of that launch screenshots of the new UI have surface online. The leaked screenshots show quite a few changes with heavy inspirations taken from Android P.

The screenshots were posted by TechnoCodex, and the new design appears to come with a revamped UI and new features. There's the addition of the floating window, a feature that was highlighted on Android P. There's a new colour scheme and a new white and blue design language is seen overall, again, similar to Android P. There's also a shortcut option, similar to what's seen on Samsung phones, that allows a quick preview of most used apps. In the screenshot, a preview of the Gallery is seen with the most recent photos shown in the preview.

miui10 1 MIUi 10

Photo Credit: TechnoCodex

The report states that MIUI 10 includes full touch gesture controls - something that will arrive on Android P as well - apart from faster performance. The volume control bar has also been shifted to the right edge, with an exclusive silent option below the adjustment bar. There also a customisation button, clicking on which gives you more options for media volume control. The control centre also has a new design, and the lock screen notifications and weather widget design have also been revamped.

miui10 3 MIUI 10

Photo Credit: TechnoCodex

There's no official word from Xiaomi on the MIUI 10 unveil but we expect it to be rolled out alongside the Mi 8 next week, with the Mi 8 running on it out-of-the-box. The leak also lists eligible devices that will get MIUI 10 eventually, and it includes Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi 4S, Mi 4C, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y1/ Lite, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Redmi Note 3/ Pro, Redmi Note 4/ 4X, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5A, Mi 5X, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3/ 3S/ Prime, Redmi Pro, Redmi 3X, Mi Pad 3, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi S2, Mi 6X, and Mi Mix 2S smartphones.

Apart from the new MIUI 10, the Xiaomi Mi 8 is expected to sport a notch display, vertical dual camera setup, facial recognition, under display fingerprint scanner, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xIAOMI, MIUI 10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rumoured to Get 8GB RAM, 512GB Storage Variant
Apple Working With Valve to Bring Steam Link App to iOS: Phil Schiller
MIUI 10 Screenshots Leak Ahead of May 31 Launch, Show Android P-Inspired Design
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Mi Note 5 Price, Specifications Spotted; May Launch on May 31
  2. MIUI 10 Screenshots Leak Ahead of Launch, Show Android P-Inspired Design
  3. Samsung's New Phones, OnePlus 6 and Realme 1 in India, and More News This Week
  4. WhatsApp for iPhone Starts Receiving Group Audio Calls: Report
  5. Lenovo Z5 With Fully Bezel-Less Display, 4TB Storage to Launch on June 5
  6. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.2 Update
  7. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  8. Ex-Googler Turns Mom's Money Into a Billion Dollars
  9. Xiaomi Mi 8 Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC
  10. Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Invests in Delhi-Based Health Chatbot
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.