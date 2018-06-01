Xiaomi is heavily expected to launch the Redmi Y2 at its New Delhi event on June 7, but now a new teaser hints that MIUI 10 Global ROM rollout may also be announced on the same day. To recall, Xiaomi at its annual launch event in Shenzhen, China on Thursday unveiled MIUI 10. Now, Xiaomi has released a new teaser hinting at MIUI 10 Global ROM rollout details are coming soon. This could be that the roll out timelines and supported handset list, should be announced at an event next week.

The teaser has been published on the community forum, and has been shared by Xiaomi India's Vice President and Managing Director Manu Jain as well. Last year, Xiaomi announced MIUI 9 Global ROM roll out details at the Redmi Y1 launch event, so this year the company could follow the same tradition.

The Chinese company claims that its newest Android-based operating system is powered by AI. One of the biggest highlights of MIUI 10 is the AI Portrait feature, which offers software-based Bokeh functionality on any smartphone running the new operating system - whether single camera or dual camera. Other new features that would arrive with MIUI 10, include a new Recents widget, AI Preload, and integrated smart home device support.

While timelines for the launch of the China Developer ROM, as well as the list of eligible devices for it has been revealed, the MIUI 10 Global ROM rollout timeline and eligible list will most likely be unveiled on June 7.

As mentioned, the Redmi Y2 is also set to be launched, and the smartphone will be sold exclusively on Amazon India. Instead of bringing an all-new model, Xiaomi is expected to bring the Redmi S2 to the Indian market as the Redmi Y2. The Redmi S2 was Xiaomi's first smartphone in the Redmi S-series, and it debuted in China last month.