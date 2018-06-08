Xiaomi Starts Recruiting MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta Testers

Xiaomi has started calling beta testers for the MIUI 10 Global ROM to receive early feedback on the ongoing development. The beta testing has been started for the Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Redmi S2, and Redmi Note 5 Pro (India)/ Redmi Note 5. Notably, the company already recruited a team for testing the Chinese version of MIUI 10 that debuted last month alongside the Mi 8 flagship. The stable builds of MIUI 10 Global ROM are expected to arrive sometime in September. It includes a bunch of India-focused content, including Mi Music, Mi Video, enhanced Browser, and a new quick menu tab, alongside general enhancements such as an AI Portrait feature and an upgraded performance.

The last date for participating in the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM testing programme is June 11. Participants shortlisted by Xiaomi will receive a forum message on June 12. Further, the programme is live for all regions and is available in English.

To participate in the beta testing programme, you at first need to have the latest MIUI Global Beta ROM on your smartphone. An interest to test the MIUI features, which may come along with some bugs, and some knowledge about ROMs, bootloader unlocking, and flashing MIUI ROMs is also required. Plus, you need to be active on the MIUI forums and willing to discuss bugs and new features with other beta testers.

You can send your application as a MIUI 10 Global ROM beta tester through the MIUI Global Forum app. The app is available for free download via Google Play.

Once you have the latest MIUI Global Forum version, select the Recruitment option and then fill out your information. After that, tap the Submit button. Xiaomi is also using QQ as the exclusive communication tool for beta testing. You, therefore, need to have a QQ account.

To attract a large number of applications for the beta testing programme, Xiaomi in an MIUI forum post highlighted that the outstanding performers will receive incentives and receive access to MIUI daily updates. The company will also give priority to the beta testers to join MIUI official activities and events.

While the initial beta testing is limited to few devices, as we mentioned, MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta will soon reach a large number of Xiaomi phones, including the Mi Mix 2, Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi Note 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (TW), Redmi Note 3, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y1 Lite, and Redmi Y1.