Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

MIUI 10 Unveiled: Check If Your Phone Will Get it Too

  hindi
, 01 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 10 Unveiled: Check If Your Phone Will Get it Too

MIUI 10 will be available as closed beta for Redmi Note 5, among other phones

Highlights

  • MIUI 10 was unveiled alongside the Mi 8 as well as the Mi Band 3
  • The company is touting the AI-based prowess of the operating system
  • The operating system will bring software-based Bokeh to all phones

MIUI 10 was unveiled by Xiaomi at its annual launch event on Thursday, which also saw the launch of the Mi 8. The Chinese company claims that its newest Android-based operating system is powered by AI. One of the biggest highlights of MIUI 10 is the AI Portrait feature, which offers software-based Bokeh functionality on any smartphone running the new operating system - whether single camera or dual camera. Xiaomi at the event also detailed other new features that would arrive with MIUI 10, including a new Recents widget, AI Preload, and integrated smart home device support. The company also revealed timelines for the launch of the China Developer ROM, as well as a list of eligible devices.

Xiaomi Phones Eligible for MIUI 10

Starting with the eligible devices, MIUI 10 will come to a number of smartphones in the company's portfolio, according to Xiaomi. Starting today, June 1, the closed beta MIUI 10 China Developer ROM will be available for Mi 8, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Redmi S2, and Redmi Note 5 smartphones. The public beta has been slated for late-June, with the same eligible devices. In late July, the public beta will be made available for the Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4, Mi 4c, Mi 4S, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/ Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm/ Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek), and Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm).

Let's start with MIUI 10's AI Portrait feature. The company says users with smartphones running MIUI 10 will be able to take Bokeh depth-of-field shots without requiring a dual camera setup. The feature is software based, using algorithms to identify the foreground and blur out the background.

xiaomi miui 10 recents recents

MIUI 10's new Recents widget

Next up in MIUI 10 is the new Recents widget, which now features a new layout that maximises screen space, supports full screen gestures, lets users swipe to delete tasks, and long press to get more options.

Another new feature in MIUI 10 is AI Preload, which the company claims will help reduce load times for apps and native UI functions to zero, as the software would have already preloaded the app based on the user's usage patterns.

xiaomi miui 10 smart home miui

MIUI 10's smart home integration

Finally, Xiaomi also said it is bringing the ability to control Mi Ecosystem devices directly to MIUI 10, without the need of a secondary app for the purpose. For now, not much else has been detailed by Xiaomi about MIUI 10, but you can check out the video above if you understand Mandarin.

Also at the event, Xiaomi launched the Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and Mi Band 3 at the event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI, MIUI 10
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 With Capacitive OLED Display, Optional NFC Connectivity Launched
BHIM App Gets Utility Bill Payments Support on Android, iOS: Here's How to Use
MIUI 10 Unveiled: Check If Your Phone Will Get it Too
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo X21
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 8 Surpasses iPhone X in DxOMark Mobile Camera Rankings
  2. Jio Offers Extra Rs. 50 Cashback on Its Most Popular Pack via MyJio App
  3. Nokia 8 Finally Gets Its Promised Pro Camera Mode
  4. How Does the OnePlus 6 Camera Stack Up Against the Best in Business?
  5. Patanjali Group's New Messaging App Said to Be a 'Security Disaster'
  6. Samsung Galaxy J4 With Selfie Flash Launched in India
  7. Google Pixel 3 XL to Sport Notch and Dual Front Cameras: Report
  8. MIUI 10 Unveiled: Check If Your Phone Will Get it Too
  9. Moto Z3 Play With Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Vivo Y83 With 6.22-Inch 19:9 Display Reportedly Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.