MIUI 10 closed beta programme has begun in China. While MIUI 10 is set to be launched on May 31, Xiaomi has kicked off its recruitment drive to find beta testers for the new MIUI version. Devices that are compatible with the beta version include the Redmi Note 5, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2s, and the Mi 6. Moreover, the fresh experience is expected to debut on the Mi 8 that will be unveiled alongside MIUI 10 next week. The flagship is also expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo behind the latest MIUI.

As posted on Weibo, Xiaomi will be accepting registrations for the MIUI 10 closed beta programme. As the programme is live in China, you need to in the same country to participate to get started with the new MIUI beta. If in case you are already in China, you can participate after following some simple steps.

You are initially required to have a WeChat ID. After that, search for the MIUI WeChat public number and then send "MIUI10" to that number. You'll then receive a registration code that you will need to enter that code in the MIUI app after tapping on the MIUI10 button available on the menu bar. This completes your registration.

Notably, once the registration process is completed, Xiaomi will shortlist the applicants on May 29, while MIUI 10 will reach your device sometime after the May 31 launch.

It is worth mentioning here that you may face some issues after installing the MIUI 10 beta version as it is designed for testing purposes only. Therefore, we recommend you to install the beta build on your secondary devices.

That being said, MIUI 10 is expected to include many improvements over last year's MIUI 9. It is also touted to have a faster overall user experience with focus majorly on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.