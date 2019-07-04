Xiaomi has rolled out a new MIUI 10 China Beta update, and it reportedly brings along a redesigned Settings menu and a brand new password manager as well. This comes after Xiaomi announced that the MIUI Global beta updates will come to an end for all of its devices from July 1. However, it will continue to roll out beta updates for China devices, thus enabling us to learn about future features coming to MIUI. The build number for the latest MIUI 10 China Beta is 9.7.1.

As mentioned, the MIUI 10 China Beta 9.7.1 update reportedly brings along a new Settings menu, and apart from the rearrangement of several options, there is now a new feature that essentially recommends related settings as well, based on the menu you're in – in a neat pop-up that appears at the bottom. This is handy because MIUI comes with a lot of options and discovery is quite a task. Therefore, these recommendations could help users in exploring settings they knew little about.

The update also brings a new password manager feature with autofill support. Autofill API allows users to choose from saved passwords, saving time and the effort to remember multiple passwords. This feature will enter passwords automatically, and this would encourage users to not make use of a single password everywhere.

XDA Developers has shared screenshots of both these features, and they might still be in development. The actual features, therefore, may be completely different when launched commercially. Only Chinese users on the latest beta will be able to experience these two features as of now. All users outside of China now have no beta to fiddle around with anymore, and therefore they have no option but to wait until the stable update arrives for them. To that end though, Xiaomi has promised more frequent stable updates.