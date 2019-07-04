Technology News
loading

MIUI 10 China Beta 9.71 Update Brings New Settings Menu, Password Manager: Report

The new Settings menu offers recommendations on related settings.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 12:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 10 China Beta 9.71 Update Brings New Settings Menu, Password Manager: Report

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Xiaomi has released a new MIUI beta update

Highlights
  • The build number for the latest MIUI 10 China Beta is 9.7.1
  • It brings a redesigned Settings menu with recommendations
  • It also brings a new password manager with autofill support

Xiaomi has rolled out a new MIUI 10 China Beta update, and it reportedly brings along a redesigned Settings menu and a brand new password manager as well. This comes after Xiaomi announced that the MIUI Global beta updates will come to an end for all of its devices from July 1. However, it will continue to roll out beta updates for China devices, thus enabling us to learn about future features coming to MIUI. The build number for the latest MIUI 10 China Beta is 9.7.1.

As mentioned, the MIUI 10 China Beta 9.7.1 update reportedly brings along a new Settings menu, and apart from the rearrangement of several options, there is now a new feature that essentially recommends related settings as well, based on the menu you're in – in a neat pop-up that appears at the bottom. This is handy because MIUI comes with a lot of options and discovery is quite a task. Therefore, these recommendations could help users in exploring settings they knew little about.

The update also brings a new password manager feature with autofill support. Autofill API allows users to choose from saved passwords, saving time and the effort to remember multiple passwords. This feature will enter passwords automatically, and this would encourage users to not make use of a single password everywhere.

XDA Developers has shared screenshots of both these features, and they might still be in development. The actual features, therefore, may be completely different when launched commercially. Only Chinese users on the latest beta will be able to experience these two features as of now. All users outside of China now have no beta to fiddle around with anymore, and therefore they have no option but to wait until the stable update arrives for them. To that end though, Xiaomi has promised more frequent stable updates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI 10, MIUI 10 China Beta
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Qualcomm Loses Bid to Put Antitrust Ruling on Hold
PUBG Lite Beta Servers Go Live Today in India, Full Game Is Now Up for 'Pre-Download'
MIUI 10 China Beta 9.71 Update Brings New Settings Menu, Password Manager: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7A to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  2. PUBG Lite Beta Kicks Off Today in India, but You Can Download It Now
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
  5. Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Edition With Iron Man-Themed Finish Announced
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  8. Mi Pop 2019 Event Taking Place in India on July 17, Xiaomi Reveals
  9. HP Launches 'World's First Laser Tank' Printers in India
  10. Samsung Sued by Australian Regulator Over Misleading Water Resistance Ads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.