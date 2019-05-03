Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MIUI 10 Testing Lock Screen Clock Customisation, Face Unlock Notification Management: Report

MIUI 10 Testing Lock Screen Clock Customisation, Face Unlock Notification Management: Report

These features are available for China developers on the Xiaomi Mi 9, and it should be added to beta and stable versions after sufficient testing.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 13:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 10 Testing Lock Screen Clock Customisation, Face Unlock Notification Management: Report

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Mi 9 gets a new MIUI 10 9.5.1 Developer ROM update

Highlights
  • MIUI 10 is testing better notification management with face unlock
  • It is also working on bringing Child mode, gesture controls
  • The latest developer ROM is available to Mi 9 users in China

MIUI 10 has been spotted adding a few new features for testing, and the MIUI Home app code hints at the additions of home screen swipe gestures and the possible return of Child Mode in the future. MIUI 10 9.5.1 Developer ROM adds the ability to customise the lock screen clock, and the ability to see notifications with face unlock as well. These features are available on the China Developer ROM only for now on the Xiaomi Mi 9, and it should be added to beta and stable versions after sufficient testing, if deemed worthy of course.

XDA Developers reports that the MIUI 10 9.5.1 Developer ROM in China gets the ability to adjust the clock widget on the lock screen. Users can choose between ‘Centered', ‘Left-Aligned', and ‘Vertical' orientations in the widget. This feature is set to arrive with Android Q, and Xiaomi looks to offer its users the same, without actually updating the Android version.

The new developer ROM for Mi 9 users also brings better notification management. This new feature will allow you take a peek at the notification contents using face unlock. Up until now, users could completely show or hide notification content, but with this new feature, you will be able it see details in the notification once the face lock mechanism verifies your face.

Digging into the code of the MIUI Home app, the publication also found that the MIUI team is looking to bring swipe gestures controls and Child Mode. These new gesture controls will allow users to launch apps, open the notification shade, or open a system-wide search by swiping up or down on the home screen of the MIUI launcher.

Lastly, the code also includes references about a Kid space, indicating that Child Mode could return. MIUI 9 had Child Mode allowing parents to lock many apps with a pattern or pin code. It is unsure whether this feature will return with MIUI 10 future update or with MIUI 11. Both these features aren't enabled in the latest MIUI 10 nightly, so it may still be under development.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 9, MIUI 10, MIUI 10 Developer ROM
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
The Aliens Among Us
OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Open at Amazon India, Free Screen Replacement Bundled
MIUI 10 Testing Lock Screen Clock Customisation, Face Unlock Notification Management: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Under Fire in India Over New Feature for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T
  2. BSNL ‘Bumper Offer’ of Additional 2.21GB Daily Data Benefit Extended
  3. NASA Says Aluminium Fraud Caused $700-Million Satellite Failure
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open at Amazon India
  5. A Space Rock Crashed Into the Moon During Lunar Eclipse, Scientists Say
  6. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  7. Asus ZenFone 6 Teased With Bezel-Less, Notch-Less Display
  8. Amazon's Big Sale is Now Live for Prime Members With These Offers
  9. Garmin Launches 4 New Forerunner GPS-Enabled Smartwatches
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.