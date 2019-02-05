NDTV Gadgets360.com

MIUI 10.2.1 Update Brings Google Assistant Trigger Shortcut: Report

, 05 February 2019
MIUI 10.2.1 Update Brings Google Assistant Trigger Shortcut: Report

Xiaomi's new MIUI 10.2.1 update brings a new Google Assistant launch shortcut

Highlights

  • MIUI 10.2.1 update brings new shortcut for Google Assistant
  • Users can long press Power button to trigger Google Assistant
  • The feature is disabled by default, needs to be enabled in Settings

Xiaomi has introduced a new gesture shortcut to trigger Google Assistant on its smartphones. With the latest MIUI 10.2.1 update, Xiaomi users can now use a new gesture to trigger Google Assistant. This gesture is disabled by default, and the users will have to head to the Settings menu to enable it. To recall, MIUI 9 introduced full-screen navigation gestures and enabling them meant no shortcut to trigger Google Assistant. With the new gesture feature, there is no software button for home that you can long press to trigger the voice assistant. Now, with MIUI 10.2.1 update, the users can enable this new gesture as an alternative for quick access to Google Assistant.

Once MIUI 10.2.1 update rolls out for your Xiaomi or Redmi device, the Settings menu gets a new option to trigger Google Assistant by holding the power button down for 0.5 seconds. This gesture is disabled by default, and the users will have to go to Settings menu to enable it. Head to Settings > Button and Gesture Shortcuts > and toggle on 'Press and hold the Power Button for 0.5 seconds to turn on Google Assistant'. XDA Developers was the first to report about this feature.

miui10 xda main MIUI 10.2.1

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

For those unaware, the Redmi Note 5 Pro was the first device to start receiving the MIUI 10.2.1 update. The update began rolling out early January, and it should now have arrived on all Redmi Note 5 Pro devices. All Redmi Note 5 Pro users are advised to head to the Settings menu and check for the new Google Assistant trigger option.

MIUI 10.2.1, Google Assistant, MIUI
