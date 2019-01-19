NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft to End Support for Windows 10 Mobile This Year

, 19 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft to End Support for Windows 10 Mobile This Year

Microsoft has asked Windows 10 Mobile users to switch to an Android or iOS device

Highlights

  • Windows 10 Mobile won't receive security updates after December 10
  • Joe Belfiore revealed departure of Windows 10 Mobile in October 2017
  • Microsoft believes Cortana isn't rivaling Alexa and Google Assistant

Tech giant Microsoft has asked its users to switch to an Android or iOS device as it announced the end of support for Windows 10 Mobile. In an "End of Support" page, the Redmond company told users that Windows 10 Mobile will stop receiving new security updates after December 10. The news doesn't come as a major surprise as Joe Belfiore, Corporate Vice President of Windows 10, had revealed back in October 2017 that Microsoft was no longer focussing on new features or hardware for Windows 10 Mobile.

"With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device. Microsoft's mission statement to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more, compels us to support our Mobile apps on those platforms and devices," the company wrote in the support page late on Friday.

According to Microsoft, its virtual assistant Cortana is no longer in direct competition with Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

"Cortana needs to be that skill for anybody who's a Microsoft 365 subscriber. You should be able to use it on Google Assistant, you should be able to use it on Alexa, just like how you use our apps on Android and iOS, so that's at least how we want to think about where it'll go," Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella was quoted as saying in the support page.

Back in 2017, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) reportedly scrapped as many as 36,000 Windows phones and replaced them with iPhone devices after previous acknowledgment that Microsoft mobile support would be ending.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10 Mobile, Microsoft Windows
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Sale Kicks Off for Prime Members: The Best Deals So Far
Samsung Seeks Patent for a 3D Display With Image Recognition
Microsoft to End Support for Windows 10 Mobile This Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  2. OnePlus Assured Upgrade Programme Awards Up to 70 Percent Buyback on OnePlus 6T
  3. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  4. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  5. BSNL’s New Bharat Fiber Service Said to Counter Jio GigaFiber
  6. 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' to Light Up the Sky This Weekend
  7. Amazon Great Indian Sale Kicks Off: The Best Deals So Far
  8. Zebronics Zeb-Peace Affordable Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  9. LG V40 ThinQ With Five Cameras Goes On Sale in India
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.