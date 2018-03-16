Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

SwiftKey Gets Its Biggest Update Since Microsoft Acquisition, Include New Toolbar With GIFs, Emoji, and More

 
, 16 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
SwiftKey Gets Its Biggest Update Since Microsoft Acquisition, Include New Toolbar With GIFs, Emoji, and More

Highlights

  • SwiftKey's major update includes a new toolbar with GIFs and stickers
  • Location sharing, calendar integration to be available in India
  • SwiftKey update is available on Android and iOS

Microsoft has released its first major update to the SwiftKey keyboard app for Android and iOS, adding new features such as a Toolbar. SwiftKey version 7.0 debuts the Toolbar that can be found under a new "+" sign on the left-hand side of the text prediction bar. The expandable menu provides quick access to GIFs, emoji characters and copied text.

The Swiftkey 7.0 is its "biggest update" since Microsoft acquired it in 2016, the SwiftKey team wrote in a blog post. Meanwhile, users can now store emoji, stickers, and GIFs with a new "Collections" feature for even quicker access. For instance, tapping on emoji will provide several characters based on what the user types in the prediction bar.

Meanwhile, users can also search for embeddable GIFs, while clipboard integration allows for insertion of copied text or the copying of custom clips. In addition to the above, SwiftKey gets a new option to place stickers into a variety of apps. Microsoft is working to roll out sticker packs in the near future.

Other interesting additions include location and calendar, that will come to the toolbar soon. The location feature will enable users in India or the US to share their location, and the calendar integration will let users insert calendar appointments straight from the keyboard toolbar. Also, the location sharing feature adds 8 new 'Lish' languages: Assamese (English), Bengali (English), Kannada (English), Malayalam (English), Marathi (English), Nepali (English), Odia (English), Telugu (English). A 'Lish' language is a hybrid language that lets people shift seamlessly between languages, the company says in the blog post.

To check out the new toolbar and other new features, the SwiftKey update is available on Android and iOS now.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Keyboard, Microsoft, Microsoft SwiftKey, Mobile Keyboard, SwiftKey, SwiftKey update
Spotify Working on India Launch, Says CEO Daniel Ek
SwiftKey Gets Its Biggest Update Since Microsoft Acquisition, Include New Toolbar With GIFs, Emoji, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung Z2
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Exchange Offer Now Available Online: How to Avail It
  2. Redmi Note 5 Up for Grabs Today as Xiaomi Announces Surprise Flash Sale
  3. Google Assistant Now Available in Hindi
  4. Redmi 4 Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs. 8,499
  5. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  6. OnePlus 6 Notch Display, Codename Surface in Firmware Files: Report
  7. Moto G6, Moto E5 Series Spotted in Indonesia, Thailand Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo V9 Listed on Company Site Ahead of March 23 Launch
  9. Google Rebrands Android Wear to Wear OS
  10. Huawei P20 Lite With 5.84-Inch 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.