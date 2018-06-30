Details of Microsoft's secret Surface device codenamed Andromeda that it reportedly plans to release in 2018, have been spotted in a leaked internal document, suggesting it may come with a dual-display design, the media said. The "pocketable Surface device" that has appeared multiple times in patents is something the company has quietly incubated internally.

It will create a "new and disruptive" device category to influence the overall Surface roadmap and blur the lines between a personal computer (PC) and a mobile, The Verge reported late on Friday. According to an internal Microsoft document the device brings together innovative new hardware and software experiences to create a truly personal and versatile computing experience".

Microsoft is reportedly experimenting with stylus input for Andromeda, so that the device could fold over like a book and a pen could be used to capture digital ink.

"Prototype devices include styluses and notepad-like apps to capture notes. Microsoft is also experimenting with Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) processors inside prototype 'Andromeda' devices, but it's not clear if the company will proceed with Intel or Qualcomm for a final device," the report added.

Microsoft first launched its Surface lineup of 2-in-1 tablets back in 2012, and only launched the first actual laptop in the series last year. A Surface Phone has been long rumoured, both hinted and denied by Microsoft. CEO Satya Nadella last year said it was still 'possible', as the company hadn't completely given up on the mobile space.