Microsoft Surface Duo is finally receiving the Android 11 update in select regions. Microsoft launched its first dual-screen Android smartphone back in 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The device was supposed to get the update earlier. The new update packs the January 2022 security patch, a couple of bug fixes, and other system improvements. The Android 11 update comes with firmware version 2021.1027.156 and brings Xbox Game Pass, an updated app drawer, new pen features, more photo editing options in OneDrive app, and more. It comes with optimised Quick Settings, a new Microsoft feed design, and a new thumb mode in Microsoft SwiftKey. The update is currently rolling out for unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo models in North America and Europe.

Microsoft on Monday announced the changelog for Microsoft Surface Duo via the company's support page. As mentioned, the Android 11 update for Microsoft Surface Duo comes in the form of firmware version 2021.1027.156.

Once the device is updated, users can click the top button on a paired Slim Pen 2 to open OneNote. Surface Duo features are now enabled in Settings allowing users to choose their preference for answering phone calls when folded. Similarly, apps in the Microsoft Surface Duo can be selected to span across both screens while opening.

The update brings optimised Quick Settings and notification width for portrait and landscape orientations. With the update, Microsoft Surface Duo allows users to adjust media volume directly from the Quick Settings irrespective of the device mode.

It adds thumb mode in Microsoft SwiftKey and an updated app drawer. Microsoft feed gets a new design with new Microsoft Start widgets for News and Weather.

The changelog mentions an enhanced dual-screen interface for viewing and editing photos on the OneDrive app on Microsoft Surface Duo. Further, it carries Xbox Game Pass for playing games from the cloud using an on-screen controller. Additionally, there is a new option for sending feedback to the company, via Settings > About > Give feedback to Microsoft.

Currently, Android 11 is rolling out for unlocked devices in North America and Europe. Microsoft says it is testing the release for locked or unlocked AT&T Surface Duo units and it is pending final validation.

Microsoft Surface Duo users in the above-mentioned regions can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. Once the update is downloaded and installed, tap on Restart now. It is advised to update your Microsoft Surface Duo while they are connected to strong Wi-Fi, and while put on charging.