Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Microsoft Surface Duo Finally Gets the Android 11 Update; Brings Xbox Game Pass, New App Drawer, More

Microsoft Surface Duo Finally Gets the Android 11 Update; Brings Xbox Game Pass, New App Drawer, More

Microsoft Surface Duo's Android 11 update comes with firmware version 2021.1027.156.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 January 2022 16:59 IST
Microsoft Surface Duo Finally Gets the Android 11 Update; Brings Xbox Game Pass, New App Drawer, More

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Duo debuted in 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Microsoft has started rolling out Android 11 for Microsoft Surface Duo
  • Microsoft Surface Duo is receiving the update in North America and Europe
  • Unlocked devices are being updated first

Microsoft Surface Duo is finally receiving the Android 11 update in select regions. Microsoft launched its first dual-screen Android smartphone back in 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The device was supposed to get the update earlier. The new update packs the January 2022 security patch, a couple of bug fixes, and other system improvements. The Android 11 update comes with firmware version 2021.1027.156 and brings Xbox Game Pass, an updated app drawer, new pen features, more photo editing options in OneDrive app, and more. It comes with optimised Quick Settings, a new Microsoft feed design, and a new thumb mode in Microsoft SwiftKey. The update is currently rolling out for unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo models in North America and Europe.

Microsoft on Monday announced the changelog for Microsoft Surface Duo via the company's support page. As mentioned, the Android 11 update for Microsoft Surface Duo comes in the form of firmware version 2021.1027.156.

Once the device is updated, users can click the top button on a paired Slim Pen 2 to open OneNote. Surface Duo features are now enabled in Settings allowing users to choose their preference for answering phone calls when folded. Similarly, apps in the Microsoft Surface Duo can be selected to span across both screens while opening.

The update brings optimised Quick Settings and notification width for portrait and landscape orientations. With the update, Microsoft Surface Duo allows users to adjust media volume directly from the Quick Settings irrespective of the device mode.

It adds thumb mode in Microsoft SwiftKey and an updated app drawer. Microsoft feed gets a new design with new Microsoft Start widgets for News and Weather.

The changelog mentions an enhanced dual-screen interface for viewing and editing photos on the OneDrive app on Microsoft Surface Duo. Further, it carries Xbox Game Pass for playing games from the cloud using an on-screen controller. Additionally, there is a new option for sending feedback to the company, via Settings > About > Give feedback to Microsoft.

Currently, Android 11 is rolling out for unlocked devices in North America and Europe. Microsoft says it is testing the release for locked or unlocked AT&T Surface Duo units and it is pending final validation.

Microsoft Surface Duo users in the above-mentioned regions can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. Once the update is downloaded and installed, tap on Restart now. It is advised to update your Microsoft Surface Duo while they are connected to strong Wi-Fi, and while put on charging.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Surface Duo, Microsoft Surface Duo Android 11 Update, January Android security patch, Android 11, Microsoft
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Tipped to Launch Updated Mac mini With M1 Pro, M1 Max Chips at Spring Launch Event

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Duo Finally Gets the Android 11 Update; Brings Xbox Game Pass, New App Drawer, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Oppo Reno 7 Series to Sport Thinnest Bezels Ever Among Reno Phones
  3. Instagram Subscriptions Spotted in India, Offers Exclusive Creator Content
  4. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, AMOLED Display Goes Official
  5. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  6. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
  7. Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped, Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Update Brings New Features, Bug Fixes
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Tata Sky Binge+ Reportedly Adding Netflix via OTA Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Shein Said to Revive Plan for New York Listing in 2022, Founder Considering Ways to Bypass Offshore IPO Rules
  2. Chip Shortage Study Details Set to Be Released by US Amid Funding Push
  3. Volkswagen to Collaborate With Bosch on Automated Driving Software
  4. Nvidia Preparing to Walk Away From $40-Billion Arm Acquisition: Report
  5. Chrome OS to Get Adaptive Charging to Extend Battery Life on Chromebooks
  6. Pebble Pace Pro Smartwatch With 1.7-inch Curved HD Display Launched in India
  7. Cyber Safety Review Board: Delay in Creating New US Cybersecurity Body Prompts Concern
  8. Microsoft Surface Duo Finally Gets the Android 11 Update; Brings Xbox Game Pass, New App Drawer, More
  9. Apple Tipped to Launch Updated Mac mini With M1 Pro, M1 Max Chips at Spring Launch Event
  10. Philips Hue Smart Lights for Outdoors, Indoors, Garden Areas Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.