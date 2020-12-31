Technology News
Microsoft Surface Duo Update Brings App Improvements, Bug Fixes

Microsoft Surface Duo gets screen time support.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 December 2020 19:06 IST
Microsoft Surface Duo Update Brings App Improvements, Bug Fixes

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Duo was launched in US in September

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Duo update is available on Google Play Store
  • It will be available in Canada, the UK, France and Germany in 2021
  • Microsoft Surface Duo has a 360-degree hinge

Microsoft Surface Duo just got an update that brings bugs fixes and app optimisations as well as improvements, as spotted in an update on Google Play. The Microsoft Launcher update is now rolling out for Android users and brings along improvements such as opening the feed page in landscape and concurrently with another app, screen time support, as well as keyword search in Office apps. Surface Duo is Microsoft's first dual-screen Android smartphone, and it comes with a 360-degree hinge, with two separate OLED displays.

As per the Microsoft Launcher changelog on Google Play Store, (first spotted by XDA-Developers) the update comes with the firmware version 6.2.201102.92686. It is now being rolled out for Surface Duo in the US, and brings optimisations and bug fixes, shared by the report.

The update brings improvements on opening the feed page in landscape and concurrently with another app on Surface Duo. It also gets overview on a single screen and screen time support on the foldable device from Microsoft. There are improvements in app group creation flow via context menu as well as on spacing and icons' consistency in the app drawer. Users can now search via keywords in Office apps on the device.

Apart from this, there are bug fixes in the app drawer, app icon size, and folder swipe up gesture. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it will make Surface Duo available outside of the US. The foldable Android phone from the company will be available in Canada, the UK, France and Germany in early 2021.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

