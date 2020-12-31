Microsoft Surface Duo just got an update that brings bugs fixes and app optimisations as well as improvements, as spotted in an update on Google Play. The Microsoft Launcher update is now rolling out for Android users and brings along improvements such as opening the feed page in landscape and concurrently with another app, screen time support, as well as keyword search in Office apps. Surface Duo is Microsoft's first dual-screen Android smartphone, and it comes with a 360-degree hinge, with two separate OLED displays.

As per the Microsoft Launcher changelog on Google Play Store, (first spotted by XDA-Developers) the update comes with the firmware version 6.2.201102.92686. It is now being rolled out for Surface Duo in the US, and brings optimisations and bug fixes, shared by the report.

The update brings improvements on opening the feed page in landscape and concurrently with another app on Surface Duo. It also gets overview on a single screen and screen time support on the foldable device from Microsoft. There are improvements in app group creation flow via context menu as well as on spacing and icons' consistency in the app drawer. Users can now search via keywords in Office apps on the device.

Apart from this, there are bug fixes in the app drawer, app icon size, and folder swipe up gesture. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it will make Surface Duo available outside of the US. The foldable Android phone from the company will be available in Canada, the UK, France and Germany in early 2021.

