Technology News
loading

Microsoft Surface Duo Foldable Smartphone May Launch Sooner Than Expected: Report

Microsoft is hoping to launch Surface Duo much earlier than originally announced, a report claimed.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 2 March 2020 18:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Surface Duo Foldable Smartphone May Launch Sooner Than Expected: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @BrianSozzi

Surface Duo features two displays held together with a fully rotating hinge

Highlights
  • Microsoft in October last year showcased Surface Duo
  • It may release the dual-screen Android phone months earlier
  • Satya Nadella was spotted using the device in January

Microsoft in October last year showcased a foldable smartphone Surface Duo and now a new report claims that the tech giant may release the dual-screen Android phone months earlier than anticipated.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Microsoft is hoping to launch Surface Duo much earlier than originally announced because the hardware along with software are pretty much done and the company is basically focusing on putting the finishing touches on its Duo-specific features, Windowscentral reported recently.

Recently, an image of the same device revealed a new front-facing flash that was not there on the original prototype that was shown earlier.

This likely confirms that Surface Duo will not have a rear facing camera sensor, and that the single front-facing camera will be all that the Duo sports.

Earlier, the company's India-born CEO Satya Nadella was spotted using the device at a public place.

Surface Duo features two displays held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle and recently patent for this particular hinge mechanism has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The patent titled "ADJUSTABLE CLOSURE MAGNET FOR HINGED DEVICE WITH ASSISTED OPEN" and the patent includes a diagram of a single link in the hinge mechanism.

The patent talks about the closing mechanism for dual-screen Surface Duo -- that is more like the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Fold, would run on Google's Android.

The Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch displays that expand to an 8.3-inch screen.

It will be able to run apps from the Google Play Store.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Surface Duo
MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Announced Just Ahead of Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch
Honor Band 5i Now Started Receiving Firmware Update in India That Brings SpO2 Feature

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Duo Foldable Smartphone May Launch Sooner Than Expected: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series Set to Launch in India on March 12
  2. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India
  4. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  5. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
  9. Xiaomi's 40W Wireless Charger Can Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 40 Minutes
  10. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Is Now Playable for Free on the PlayStation 4
  2. iPhone XR Tops Global Smartphone Sales in 2019, iPhone 11 Comes in Close Second: Counterpoint
  3. COVID-19: Microsoft Cancels IoT in Action Event in Melbourne
  4. Xiaomi 40W Wireless Charger Fully Charges 4,000mAh Battery in 40 Minutes, Video Shows
  5. Vodafone Idea Brings Double Data Offer on Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans
  6. Amazon Deliveries Also Affected by Monday Blues, Study Claims
  7. Honor Band 5i Now Started Receiving Firmware Update in India That Brings SpO2 Feature
  8. Microsoft Surface Duo Foldable Smartphone May Launch Sooner Than Expected: Report
  9. MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Announced Just Ahead of Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch
  10. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.