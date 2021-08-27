Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC

Microsoft Surface Duo 2's launch date has not yet been confirmed yet.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 August 2021 18:06 IST
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will succeed the Microsoft Surface Duo (above)

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is expected to come with 8GB of RAM
  • It may feature a triple-rear camera setup
  • Microsoft Surface Duo 2 may get a frosted glass finish at the back

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 launch could be around the corner as the smartphone has now been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site. The listings suggest some key specifications of the smartphone. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will succeed the original Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone that launched last year. A previous leak had also tipped some key specifications of the smartphone along with its design. However, the dual-screen foldable phone has not been confirmed by Microsoft yet.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specifications (expected)

The rumoured Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has appeared in multiple listings on Geekbench with scores ranging between 1,071 and 1,106 points in the single-core tests, and between 3,166 and 3,569 points in the multi-core tests. These show that the upcoming Microsoft smartphone could be powered by an octa-core SoC with four CPU cores running at 1.80GHz, three CPU cores running at 2.42GHz, and a prime core clocking 2.84GHz. It also shows that the SoC will be paired with an Adreno 660 GPU. Overall, these specifications suggest the foldable phone will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which also means support for 5G. The dual-screen phone is listed to feature 8GB of RAM and run Android 11. The phone's Geekbench appearance was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

A report by Windows Central from July states that the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will feature a triple rear camera setup. The camera module is expected to come with a standard, a telephoto, and a wide-angle lens. Microsoft is also expected to optimise the launcher for the upcoming smartphone. It is also expected to have a design similar to its predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Duo.

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will feature a foldable design and may come with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. A USB-Type C port is expected to be placed on the right-side fold of the smartphone. It is also expected to come with a frosted glass rear design finished in Black and White colour options.

The launch of the smartphone has not been confirmed by Microsoft, but the multiple leaks suggest that it can be expected to launch sometime soon.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Duo 2, Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
YouTube Starts Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Mode for iOS Users Worldwide: How to Get on Your iPhone

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Said to Go on Pre-Bookings in India Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Launched in India: All Details
  3. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  4. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  5. Infinix Hot 11S India Launch Next Month; Price, Specifications Revealed
  6. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  7. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential Review
  8. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Sale Starts in India Today via Flipkart
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Tipped for September 3, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC
  2. YouTube Starts Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Mode for iOS Users Worldwide: How to Get on Your iPhone
  3. Nvidia Said to Seek EU Antitrust Approval for $54-Billion Arm Deal
  4. eFootball Gameplay Trailer Shows New Mechanics, Features, Improvements Coming With the Free-to-Play Title
  5. China Said to Plan Banning Overseas IPOs for Tech Firms With Data Security Risks
  6. Infinix Hot 11S India Launch Set for September, Runs on Same MediaTek SoC as Redmi 10 Prime: Price Revealed
  7. Fortnite Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. With Interactive Museum-Like Experience Within Game
  8. Apple AirTag Tracker Starts Receiving Firmware Update, New Features Yet Unannounced: Report
  9. Google Said to Pay Apple $15 Billion to Remain Default Search Engine on Safari in 2021
  10. Facebook, WhatsApp’s IT Rules Challenge: Delhi High Court Asks Centre to Respond to Pleas
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com