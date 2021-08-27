Microsoft Surface Duo 2 launch could be around the corner as the smartphone has now been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site. The listings suggest some key specifications of the smartphone. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will succeed the original Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone that launched last year. A previous leak had also tipped some key specifications of the smartphone along with its design. However, the dual-screen foldable phone has not been confirmed by Microsoft yet.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specifications (expected)

The rumoured Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has appeared in multiple listings on Geekbench with scores ranging between 1,071 and 1,106 points in the single-core tests, and between 3,166 and 3,569 points in the multi-core tests. These show that the upcoming Microsoft smartphone could be powered by an octa-core SoC with four CPU cores running at 1.80GHz, three CPU cores running at 2.42GHz, and a prime core clocking 2.84GHz. It also shows that the SoC will be paired with an Adreno 660 GPU. Overall, these specifications suggest the foldable phone will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which also means support for 5G. The dual-screen phone is listed to feature 8GB of RAM and run Android 11. The phone's Geekbench appearance was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

A report by Windows Central from July states that the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will feature a triple rear camera setup. The camera module is expected to come with a standard, a telephoto, and a wide-angle lens. Microsoft is also expected to optimise the launcher for the upcoming smartphone. It is also expected to have a design similar to its predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Duo.

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will feature a foldable design and may come with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. A USB-Type C port is expected to be placed on the right-side fold of the smartphone. It is also expected to come with a frosted glass rear design finished in Black and White colour options.

The launch of the smartphone has not been confirmed by Microsoft, but the multiple leaks suggest that it can be expected to launch sometime soon.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.