Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Microsoft’s Next Surface Hardware Launch Event on September 22, Surface Duo 2 Phone, New Laptops Expected

Microsoft’s Next Surface Hardware Launch Event on September 22, Surface Duo 2 Phone, New Laptops Expected

The Microsoft event will be held virtually at 11am ET (8:30pm IST).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 September 2021 11:04 IST
Microsoft’s Next Surface Hardware Launch Event on September 22, Surface Duo 2 Phone, New Laptops Expected

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has announced the next Surface event through its events microsite

Highlights
  • Microsoft has announced its next Surface hardware event
  • Surface Duo 2 is expected to come among the new devices
  • Microsoft may also bring Surface Laptop Pro as Surface Book 3 successor

Microsoft is hosting a Surface hardware event on September 22 where we can expect to see the launch of a new range of computing devices based on Windows 11. The virtual event will notably be held less than a fortnight before the Redmond, Washington-based company releases its new Windows version. And although Microsoft has not yet revealed the list of devices it is planning to unveil at the forthcoming event, the rumour mill has suggested that the Surface Duo 2 smartphone will likely be one of them. The company may also bring a successor to last year's Surface Book 3 laptop and a refreshed Surface Pro.

The Surface event will take place at 11am ET (8:30pm IST) on September 22, Microsoft has announced on its events microsite. The software giant has also started sending media invites for the online-only event in which it has mentioned that “the company will talk about devices and Windows 11”, as reported by The Verge.

Microsoft is expected to unveil the Surface Duo 2 as one of the devices at its September 22 event. Recent reports suggest that the Android-powered, dual-screen smartphone would come with some improvements over the original Surface Duo that was unveiled in October 2019 and came with a price tag of $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,02,200).

The Surface Duo 2 is expected to carry the same dual-screen design that was introduced by its predecessor, which included two OLED displays and a 360-degree hinge mechanism. However, you can anticipate some significant software-level improvements. Listings on benchmark site Geekbench suggests that the device would come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 5G support, and Android 11.

In addition to the Surface Duo 2, Microsoft is expected to bring the successor to the Surface Book 3 at its forthcoming launch event. Windows Central suggested that it may not be called the Surface Book 4 and may launch as a Surface Laptop Pro. The change in the moniker could be due to some major redesigning that is said to include a non-detachable 14-inch display instead of a detachable one available on the Surface Book 3, which comes in 13.5- and 15-inch versions.

Microsoft is also speculated to have the new Surface Pro model ready for the September 22 event. It could include some improvements over the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+.

The hardware-focussed event by Microsoft is taking place just before the general availability of Windows 11 that is set for October 5. It does make sense as the company will have some of its in-house Surface range available with the latest operating system to offer when Microsoft brings the new Windows experience for the general public. However, given the ongoing chip and component shortages, Microsoft may take some time to ship its new devices to global markets.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Surface, Microsoft Surface Duo 2, Microsoft Surface Laptop Pro, Surface Duo 2, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Loosens App Store Payment Rules for Netflix, Others in Deal With Japan

Related Stories

Microsoft’s Next Surface Hardware Launch Event on September 22, Surface Duo 2 Phone, New Laptops Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  3. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  4. Google’s New AI Tool Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  5. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  6. Money Heist, Kota Factory, Sex Education, and More on Netflix in September
  7. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  8. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
  9. Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour in India
#Latest Stories
  1. BitConnect Founder Satish Kumbhani Charged With $2-Billion Cryptocurrency Fraud by US SEC
  2. Redmi 10 Prime to Pack 6,000mAh Battery, Support Reverse Wired Charging
  3. Google Developing Own Processor for Chrome OS Laptops and Tablets: Report
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion in the Works, Next-Gen Version Release Schedule Not Yet Certain
  5. Nokia 5.4 Getting Android 11 Update in India With Chat Bubbles, One-Time Permissions, More: Report
  6. Apple Asks US Employees to Report COVID-19 Vaccination Status by Mid-September: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G to Go on Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Company Website: Price, Offers, Specifications
  8. Microsoft’s Next Surface Hardware Launch Event on September 22, Surface Duo 2 Phone, New Laptops Expected
  9. Realme Pad India Launch Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth, Will Feature a Slim Design
  10. Apple Loosens App Store Payment Rules for Netflix, Others in Deal With Japan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com