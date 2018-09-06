Micromax Yu Ace Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today

The Yu Ace budget smartphone will go on sale for the first time in India today. The first Yu-branded smartphone in a year, the new Micromax smartphone was launched last week and will be exclusively available via Flipkart. Buyers can head to the e-commerce platform at 12pm for a chance to get their hands on the Yu Ace. The flash sale today will be followed by an open sale from September 13, so buyers need to be quick in adding the handset to their cart when the sale starts unless they want to wait a week. Among the key highlights of the new Yu Ace smartphone are the HD+ 18:9 display, 4,000mAh battery, Face Unlock functionality, and the company’s Steroid Launcher.

Yu price in India, specifications

The Yu Ace price in India is set as Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, making it a competitor to the popular Xiaomi Redmi 5A that costs the same. A 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option will be release later this month. Of course, buyers also have the new Redmi 6A to choose from, with slight upgrades over last year’s model. Coming back to the new Micromax phone, it will be available in three colour options — Charcoal Grey, Elektric Blue, and Rose Gold.

Now moving on to the specifications, the dual-SIM and dual-VoLTE Yu Ace smartphone runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo with the company's Steroid Launcher on top. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with a 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM.

The smartphone features a 13-megapixel rear camera coupled with flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera. The company is touting the Face Unlock feature on the Yu Ace, which also bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It comes with the standard set of connectivity options, and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

