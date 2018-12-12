Micromax is all set to jump on the bandwagon and launch its first display notch smartphone in India on December 18. The company on Wednesday sent block your date invites to the media to announce its new development. Similarly, it also teased the new display notch smartphone through its social media handles. Micromax was once a popular Indian smartphone vendor, but in the recent past, it has launched just a limited number of models. In late October, the company brought the entry-level Micromax Bharat 5 Inifity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali that debuted with Android Oreo (Go edition).

As per the formal invite, the upcoming Micromax smartphone will sport a display notch design. The display highlighted on the invite appears to have a traditional notch that was first seen on the iPhone X last year. This is unlike a waterdrop display notch that featured on the models such as the Oppo A7 and Vivo Z3.

In addition to the invite, Micromax teased its first display notch smartphone through a tweet on Wednesday. The tweet carries #AboveTheRest hashtag to suggest that the new model could deliver competitive performance. There is also an image that shows a glimpse of the display notch and carries a tagline that reads, "Does the powerful excite you?"

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Micromax India

Specifications and price of the upcoming Micromax smartphone are yet to be revealed. Considering the initial marketing material, the Indian vendor is apparently in development to slowly make a comeback in the smartphone market that has largely been dominated by Chinese players such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Micromax in late October launched the Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali as its two latest models. Both smartphones run Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The Bharat 5 Infinity Edition in the series sports an 18:9 Full Vision display and comes with a price tag of Rs. 5,899, whereas the Bharat 4 Diwali has a 5-inch display and is priced at Rs. 4,249. The Bharat 5 Infinity Edition also has a Face Unlock feature.