Micromax to Launch New Smartphones in India in Mid-December, Tipster Says

Micromax In 2b is the latest phone launched by Micromax in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 November 2021 18:44 IST
Micromax In 2b was launched in Black, Blue, and Green colour options

Highlights
  • Micromax is reportedly working on new smartphones
  • Upcoming Micromax phones are expected to debut around December 15
  • Micromax In Note 1 Pro was earlier spotted on Geekbench

Micromax is said to be working on new smartphones. The Indian smartphone brand is yet to announce details about the new handsets, but a fresh leak suggests that Micromax could launch new smartphones in the country in mid-December. The company has not unveiled any devices for quite some time now. In June this year, Micromax In 2b was launched with features such as Unisoc T610 SoC, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. It came as a successor to Micromax In 1b.

Tipster Hridesh Mishra (@HkMicromax) tweeted about the arrival of new Micromax handsets. According to the tipster, the Indian smartphone brand is planning to unveil the latest Micromax smartphones on December 15. Details about the names and specifications of the phones are unknown at this moment.

Micromax was earlier tipped to introduce a handset dubbed as Micromax In Note 1 Pro in the ‘In' series. The purported handset was spotted on Geekbench then with the model number E7748, giving a glimpse at some of the key specifications of the phone. The handset was tipped to be powered by the MediaTek MT6785 SoC, which could be the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. In addition, Micromax In Note 1 Pro is listed to pack 4GB RAM and run on the dated Android 10 operating system.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro achieved a single-core score of 519 and a multi-core score of 1,673 points on Geekbench. The handset is said to work on Android 11 as well. It is not clear yet if the company is planning to launch Micromax In Note 1 Pro in December.

As mentioned, Micromax's latest offering is Micromax In 2b. The budget handset was launched in June with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option and Rs. 8,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. It has been launched in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Micromax In 2b

Micromax In 2b

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Smooth and bloat-free software
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Micromax In 2b review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor Unisoc T610
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720
Nithya P Nair
