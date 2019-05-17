Micromax on Friday launched the iOne smartphone in India. The phone comes with a notch display, an octa-core chipset, and is positioned under the Rs. 5,000 segment. The Micromax iOne packs a 2,200mAh battery, and a 5-megapixel at the front and at the back as well. This budget offering comes after the launch of the Micromax Infinity N11, Infinity N12 smartphones in India in December last year. The phones are priced under Rs. 10,000 and sport dual rear cameras and a display notch as well.

Micromax iOne price in India

Coming back to the Micromax iOne, the phone is priced at Rs. 4,999 and is available in India starting today. The phone will go on sale in Black and Blue colour options at least.

Micromax iOne design, specifications

The Micromax iOne has a wide notch up top, and a considerable chin at the bottom of the display. The phone is seen to sport a single rear camera setup and a matte plastic back panel. As for specifications, the Micromax iOne runs on the latest Android Pie, and sports a 5.45-inch HD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by the Unisoc SC9863 octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 16GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

As for camera, the Micromax iOne sports a 5-megapixel rear sensor with flash support and a 5-megapixel front camera as well for selfies and video calling. Features include advanced real-time bokeh, Time-Lapse and Slow-Motion. The front and rear cameras have over 9 modes for capturing content. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 2,200mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Sunil Joon, Head Strategy, Micromax, said in a statement, “We understand that consumers today demand a complete package – a smartphone that has a good camera, screen that is large enough for content viewing, battery that lasts a day and great aesthetics – all at an affordable price point. Keeping those requirements in mind, our newest #iOne Notch Display hosts a 19:9 Notch screen that ensures more content is displayed without the edges being cut. Additionally, our newest offering also packs a powerful 2 GB RAM and Octacore proccessor for maximising the experience of our users.”