Micromax is teasing the arrival of a new smartphone called iOne Note. The phone will be equipped with a waterdrop-style notch, a dual rear camera setup, and a 3,950mAh battery. The phone should launch in the country soon, as the company has published a dedicated page on its website that reveals key specifications of the phone. To recall, the company launched the Micromax iOne in India in May this year, and this variant had a single 5-megapixel camera at the front and back, and a 2,200mAh battery.

The company hasn't revealed the launch date of the Micromax iOne Note as of yet. However, a dedicated page has been set up, revealing specifications and design details of the phone. The Micromax iOne Note has a waterdrop-style notch up front with a slight chin at the bottom of the display. There is a dual camera setup at the back with a flash sitting underneath, and the camera array is placed on the top left of the back panel. There is a rear fingerprint sensor seen on the back of the phone as well. The back panel is seen to sport a glossy black finish, but there should be more colour options at launch.

As for specifications, the page reveals that the Micromax iOne Note sports a 6.088-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) V Notch display. It is powered by a 1.6GHz + 1.25GHz processor (across an unspecified number of cores) paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also offers expandable storage of up to 64GB. As for optics, there is a 13-megapixel main rear camera, and a secondary 2-megapixel rear sensor. Features like Multi-Shot and Night Mode are integrated. Up front, the phone packs a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Micromax iOne Note is listed to pack a 3,950mAh battery that claims to offer 500 hours of standby time, 8 hours of browsing time, and 18 hours of talk time. We should hear more about the pricing and availability of the Micromax iOne Note soon.