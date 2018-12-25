NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Micromax Infinity N12, Infinity N11 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers

Micromax Infinity N12, Infinity N11 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers

25 December 2018
Micromax Infinity N11 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999, and can be seen above

Highlights

  • Micromax Infinity N12 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999
  • Micromax Infinity N11 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999
  • Both smartphones will go on sale via online and offline stores

Micromax Infinity N12 and Infinity N11, the two new smartphones from the domestic electronics brand, will go on sale in India for the first time today. To recall, the smartphones were unveiled in India last week, and are the first from Micromax in its new Infinity N-Series of smartphones. Micromax Infinity N12 and Infinity N11 are also the first from the company to sport a display notch. They also come with dual rear camera setups, and share several common specifications. Here are all the details about the Micromax Infinity N12 and Infinity N11, from their price and launch offers to availability and specifications.

Micromax Infinity N12, Infinity N11 price in India, launch offers

The Micromax Infinity N12 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999, while the Micromax Infinity N11 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999. Both smartphones - which were launched in India last week - will go on sale via both offline and online stores from Tuesday, December 25. Micromax has also detailed launch offers, which include a Rs. 2,200 Reliance Jio cashback and 50GB additional data for subscribers on the Jio Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 monthly plans.

Micromax Infinity N12, Infinity N11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 both run Android 8.1 Oreo and are upgradable to Android Pie. Micromax has also notably promised that it will roll out the Pie update in the next 45 days. Both smartphones also feature a 6.19-inch HD+ (720x1500 pixels) display along with an 18.9:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clocked at 2GHz.

Micromax has provided 2GB of RAM on the Infinity N11, while the Infinity N12 has 3GB of RAM. Despite having different RAM configurations, both Micromax phones have 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

The Micromax Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 both sport a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the Infinity N11 has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front, whereas the Infinity N12 comes with a 16-megapixel frontal sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the Micromax Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 both have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphones also flaunt a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and come preloaded with a Face Unlock feature. Besides, both pack a 4,000mAh battery.

