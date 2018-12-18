Micromax is all set to launch its first smartphone with a display notch on Tuesday. The smartphone is part of the company's new Infinity N series, where the N is presumably referring to the 'notch' on the display. The company in its teasers leading up to the launch has shown a dual rear camera setup on the new Micromax smartphone. Not much else is known about the new Infinity N-Series smartphone. The Micromax smartphone launch will be live streamed, and we have all the details here.

Micromax Infinity N smartphone launch live stream

Micromax is due to live stream the launch of its Infinity N smartphone on its Facebook page. You can catch the live stream below.

Micromax Infinity N specifications, features (expected)

So far, not much is known about the new Micromax Infinity N-Series smartphone. We know it will sport a display notch, and, we know it has a dual rear camera setup. It has also been confirmed to bear a selfie flash. The same teaser also tips it bears a dual front camera setup, but it may be another front-facing sensor that's seen in the image.

The Micromax Infinity N-Series smartphone has also been teased to be 'powerful', and we'll know more at the launch event today.

Micromax in the recent past

Micromax in late October launched the Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali as its two latest models. Both smartphones run Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The Bharat 5 Infinity Edition in the series sports an 18:9 Full Vision display and comes with a price tag of Rs. 5,899, whereas the Bharat 4 Diwali has a 5-inch display and is priced at Rs. 4,249. The Bharat 5 Infinity Edition also has a Face Unlock feature.