Micromax In Series Design Teased Ahead of Phone Launch in November

Micromax In-series phones will feature a “X” pattern at the back along with the gradient finish.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 October 2020 17:48 IST
Micromax In Series Design Teased Ahead of Phone Launch in November

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Micromax India

Micromax In series will carry In branding at the back, as per the teaser

  • Micromax posted a new teaser on Twitter
  • The teaser shows the back of the upcoming phones
  • Micromax is launching its In series on November 3

Micromax In-series smartphone design has been teased on social media just ahead of its official launch. The latest teaser shows that the new Micromax phones will come with a gradient finish. It comes following the teaser confirming the presence of MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 SoCs on the upcoming models. Micromax has mostly disappeared from the smartphone market after hitting a high point in 2014, when a wave of Chinese brands entered the market, which today make up the most popular handsets in the country.

As per the new teaser posted on Twitter by Micromax India on Twitter, the In-series phones will feature a “X” pattern at the back along with the gradient finish. The design appears similar to what we saw on some Honor models in the past. However, the upcoming phones will carry In branding on the rear panel to provide a distinct look.

 

On Tuesday, Micromax confirmed the In-series phones with octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 SoCs. The company had brought some MediaTek chipsets-powered smartphones in its first stint as well.

According to rumours, Micromax will launch at least two models initially — one with dual rear cameras and the other one with triple rear cameras. The phones are also rumoured to have up to 5,000mAh battery.

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma told Gadgets 360 in an interview that the new series would be priced between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 25,000. The phones are also said to come with a nearly stock Android experience.

The launch for the Micromax In series is scheduled for November 3. Meanwhile, the company has started taking a jibe at Chinese companies with its marketing campaign to cash in the anti-China sentiment ahead of the formal announcement.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Twitter’s Explanation About Showing Ladakh in China Inadequate: Joint Parliamentary Panel

