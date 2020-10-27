Technology News
Micromax In Series Phones Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Helio G85, Helio G35 SoCs

Both MediaTek SoCs are already seen on popular Realme and Redmi phones.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 October 2020 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Micromax India

Micromax wants to take on the likes of Realme and Xiaomi with its comeback in India

Highlights
  • Micromax has released a teaser on Twitter to confirm the SoC details
  • The launch of Micromax In series is just a week away
  • Micromax is planning to offer the new range with nearly stock Android

Micromax is bringing its “In” series of smartphones to India with MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 SoCs. The company confirmed the processor details through a teaser posted on Twitter on Tuesday. Micromax In series phones are set to launch in the country on November 3. With its new smartphones, the Indian company is aiming to take on Chinese companies including Realme and Xiaomi. The Micromax phones are also rumoured to have up to three rear cameras and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Micromax India tweeted a teaser video that highlights the presence of MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 on the Micromax In series phones.

 

Launched in May, the gaming-focussed MediaTek Helio G85 SoC is already a part of popular smartphones such as Realme Narzo 20 and Redmi Note 9. MediaTek Helio G35, on the other hand, was unveiled in June and is powering budget phones such as Realme C11, Redmi 9, and Poco C3.

A report by The Mobile Indian last week suggested the presence of both new MediaTek chipsets on the upcoming Micromax phones. The report also claimed that the budget option in the new series would feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and come with up to 3GB of RAM as well as up to 32GB of onboard storage. You can also expect a dual rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. In contrast, the superior variant with the Helio G85 SoC is expected to sport triple rear cameras.

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, in an interview with Gadgets 360 last week, revealed that the new series would range between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 25,000 price bracket. It is also promised to come with a nearly stock Android experience and will not include any bloatware or ads.

Launch of the Micromax In series is still a week away and the company is expected to confirm some more features of the upcoming phones in the coming days.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Micromax In series, Micromax In, Micromax, MediaTek Helio G85, MediaTek Helio G35, MediaTek
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
