Micromax In series launch is set for today. After much anticipation and a series of teasers, the Indian vendor is making a comeback in the smartphone market by launching its In smartphone series. The new series will come with MediaTek SoCs. Micromax hasn't yet revealed the complete specifications of its new smartphones. However, it's believed that there could be at least two new models by the Gurugram-based company that is aiming to take on Chinese competitors including Realme and Xiaomi.

Micromax In series launch timing, livestream details

Micromax is hosting the launch of its In series in India virtually at 12pm (noon) today. The launch will be streamed live through the company's social media channels as well as on YouTube.

Micromax In series price in India (expected)

Although the exact pricing details of the phones are yet to be revealed, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma told Gadgets 360 in an interview that the In series would be priced between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 25,000. The phones will be exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart and the Micromax site in the country, as per a recent teaser.

Micromax In series specifications (expected)

Micromax has multiple new models planned under the In series. All these phones will run on a nearly stock Android that won't include any bloatware or ads, as per Micromax co-founder Sharma. The company is also aiming to target the youth in the country with its In series by offering some performance-centric features on the new models. Further, Micromax In series is teased to have at least two smartphones initially — with MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 SoCs. The phones will also carry an “In” logo at the back and one of the new models will also come with an X-shaped gradient design at the back.

The budget phone in the new series will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and include up to 3GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard storage, as per a rumour. That model is also said to have dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. The superior variant powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC is, on the other hand, said to feature triple rear cameras.

