Micromax In Note 2 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Micromax In Note 2 is priced at Rs. 13,490 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 January 2022 07:30 IST
Photo Credit: Micromax

Micromax In Note 2 is offered in two colour options — Black and Brown (Oak)

Highlights
  • Micromax In Note 2's display gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support
  • Micromax In Note 2 launched in India earlier this week

Micromax In Note 2 was launched in India earlier this week and it is now going on sale in the country for the first time today. It features a quad rear camera setup and sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch design, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and has 64GB of onboard storage. Micromax In Note 2 runs Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Micromax In Note 2 price in India, sale offers

The newly launched Micromax In Note 2 will go on sale in India today for the first time today at 12pm IST. Micromax In Note 2 is priced at Rs. 13,490 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Micromax is offering the smartphone in Black and Brown (Oak) colour options. It is available to purchase via the company's official website as well as Flipkart.

As an introductory offer, Micromax In Note 2 is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 12,490 for a limited period. Alongside, Flipkart is offering customers 10 percent off on Citibank cards as well as a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards.

Micromax In Note 2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In Note 2 runs Android 11. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 550 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB of onboard storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For optics, Micromax In Note 2 features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also has a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Micromax In Note 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The battery is touted to get 50 percent charged in 25 minutes when using a compatible charger. It measures 159.9x74.3x8.34mm and weighs 205 grams.

Micromax In Note 2

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Micromax, Micromax In Note 2, Micromax In Note 2 Price in India, Micromax In Note 2 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Pegasus: Congress Alleges Government Deceived Parliament, to Raise Issue in Budget Session

