Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Micromax In Note 2 price is set at Rs. 13,490.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 January 2022 12:59 IST
Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Micromax

Micromax In Note 2 will go on sale starting January 30

Highlights
  • Micromax In Note 2 comes in two distinct colours
  • The Micromax phone has a 3,000mAh battery
  • Micromax In Note 2 comes with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

Micromax In Note 2 was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Micromax phone comes with quad rear cameras and equipped with a 20:9 AMOLED display that has a hole-punch design. The Micromax In Note 2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It also comes in two distinct colour options, both with a metal finish on top. The Micromax In Note 2 will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Motorola Moto G31, and the Realme 8i.

Micromax In Note 2 price in India, launch offers

Micromax In Note 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,490 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black and Brown (Oak) colours. It will go on sale through Flipkart and the Micromaxinfo.com website starting 12pm on January 30.

As an introductory offer, the Micromax In Note 2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,490 for a limited period.

Micromax In Note 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In Note 2 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 550 nits of peak brightness. The display is also protected by a Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, there is the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The Micromax In Note 2 comes with the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Micromax In Note 2 offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Micromax In Note 2 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Micromax has packed a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The battery is touted to get 50 percent charged in 25 minutes when using a compatible charger. Besides, the Micromax In Note 2 measures 159.9x74.3x8.34mm and weighs 205 grams.

Micromax In Note 2

Micromax In Note 2

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Micromax In Note 2 price in India, Micromax In Note 2 specifications, Micromax In Note 2, Micromax
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Suspends a Bot Account Which Gives Away the Next Day's Wordle Answer
Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.