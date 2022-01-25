Micromax In Note 2 was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Micromax phone comes with quad rear cameras and equipped with a 20:9 AMOLED display that has a hole-punch design. The Micromax In Note 2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It also comes in two distinct colour options, both with a metal finish on top. The Micromax In Note 2 will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Motorola Moto G31, and the Realme 8i.

Micromax In Note 2 price in India, launch offers

Micromax In Note 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,490 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black and Brown (Oak) colours. It will go on sale through Flipkart and the Micromaxinfo.com website starting 12pm on January 30.

As an introductory offer, the Micromax In Note 2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,490 for a limited period.

Micromax In Note 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In Note 2 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 550 nits of peak brightness. The display is also protected by a Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, there is the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The Micromax In Note 2 comes with the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Micromax In Note 2 offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Micromax In Note 2 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Micromax has packed a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The battery is touted to get 50 percent charged in 25 minutes when using a compatible charger. Besides, the Micromax In Note 2 measures 159.9x74.3x8.34mm and weighs 205 grams.

