Micromax In Note 1 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Site: Price, Specifications

Micromax In Note 1 comes with a starting price of Rs. 10,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 November 2020 10:18 IST
Micromax In Note 1 comes with a full-HD+ IPS display that carries a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Micromax In Note 1 will be available in two distinct storage options
  • The Micromax phone was launched earlier this month
  • Micromax In Note 1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Micromax In Note 1 is set to go on sale in India today. The new Micromax phone that is a part of the company's comeback in the country with the In series, comes in two distinct storage versions. Micromax In Note 1 features a hole-punch display design and includes quad rear cameras. The smartphone also offers a stock Android experience that is claimed to come along with no advertisements and bloatware. Micromax In Note 1 competes with the likes of Redmi Note 9 and Realme Narzo 20.

Micromax In Note 1 price in India

Micromax In Note 1 price has been set at Rs. 10,999 for 64GB storage variant in India, while the 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,499. The phone comes in Green and White colour options and will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Micromax website starting 12pm (noon) today. In terms of sale offers, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount for customers using Federal Bank debit cards. The online marketplace will also offer no-cost EMI options.

Micromax In Note 1 was launched in India alongside the Micromax In 1b earlier this month.

Micromax In Note 1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10 and comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front, with a 78-degree wide-angle lens.

Micromax has provided up to 128GB of internal storage on the In Note 1 that is expandable via microSD card. The phone also comes with the usual set of connectivity options that include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio support. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Micromax In Note 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for reverse charging and 18W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Micromax In Note 1

Micromax In Note 1

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
