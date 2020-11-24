Technology News
Micromax In Note 1 Next Sale Will Start at 12 Noon on December 1: Price in India, Specifications

Micromax In Note 1 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 November 2020 14:31 IST
Micromax In Note 1 Next Sale Will Start at 12 Noon on December 1: Price in India, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ In by Micromax

Micromax In Note 1 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Micromax In Note 1 to go on sale on December 1
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Micromax In Note 1 has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display

Micromax In Note 1 will next go on sale starting 12pm (noon) on December 1. The phone was launched in India in the first week of November alongside the Micromax In 1b and went on its first sale on November 24. Micromax, through its IN by Micromax account on Twitter, shared that the phone sold out in its first sale and will be restocked by December 1. The Micromax In Note 1 offers a stock Android experience and the company has promised two years of software updates on the new smartphones.

Micromax In Note 1 availability, price in India

Micromax shared through a tweet that the Micromax In Note 1 will be restocked by December 1 and will go on sale starting 12pm (noon). The company also thanked Indian buyers for purchasing the phone on its first sale. It did not share how quick the phone went out of stock. Micromax In Note 1 will be available for purchase from Flipkart and the official website.

 

 

The phone is offered in two configurations starting at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Micromax In Note 1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a hole-punch design. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shots and depth sensing. On the front, Micromax In Note 1 comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor with a 78-degree wide-angle lens.

The Micromax In Note 1 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The In Note 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging as well as 18W fast charging.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Micromax, Micromax In Note 1, Micromax In Note 1 price in India, Micromax In Note 1 specifications
Micromax In Note 1 Next Sale Will Start at 12 Noon on December 1: Price in India, Specifications
