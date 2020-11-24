Micromax In Note 1 will next go on sale starting 12pm (noon) on December 1. The phone was launched in India in the first week of November alongside the Micromax In 1b and went on its first sale on November 24. Micromax, through its IN by Micromax account on Twitter, shared that the phone sold out in its first sale and will be restocked by December 1. The Micromax In Note 1 offers a stock Android experience and the company has promised two years of software updates on the new smartphones.

Micromax In Note 1 availability, price in India

Micromax shared through a tweet that the Micromax In Note 1 will be restocked by December 1 and will go on sale starting 12pm (noon). The company also thanked Indian buyers for purchasing the phone on its first sale. It did not share how quick the phone went out of stock. Micromax In Note 1 will be available for purchase from Flipkart and the official website.

India ne dikha diya apna pyaar! Thank you for being #INforIndia and welcoming us back with all your hearts. We will be back next week, on 1st December at 12 noon with even more stock for the IN note 1. #INMobiles #MicromaxIsBack. pic.twitter.com/auDsd9955H — IN by Micromax #INNote1 (@Micromax__India) November 24, 2020

The phone is offered in two configurations starting at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Micromax In Note 1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a hole-punch design. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shots and depth sensing. On the front, Micromax In Note 1 comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor with a 78-degree wide-angle lens.

The Micromax In Note 1 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The In Note 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging as well as 18W fast charging.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.