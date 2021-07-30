Micromax In 2b has been launched in the Indian market. The phone is a successor to the Micromax In 1b that was launched last year. It comes with features such as a 6.52-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery. There is a dual rear camera setup placed inside a rectangular-shaped module and the volume rockers and power buttons sit on the right edge of the phone. The phone has a dual pattern design on the back panel and is 9mm thick.

Micromax In 2b price in India, availability

The new Micromax In 2b is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option and Rs. 8,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. It has been launched in Black, Blue, and Green colour options. The phone will be up for sale via Flipkart and Micromaxinfo.com. The first sale will be held on August 6 at 12pm (noon).

Micromax In 2b specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch display with 400 nits brightness, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T610 octa-core SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Its internal storage of 64GB comes with the option to expand further with a microSD card (up to 256GB).

There is a dual rear camera setup on Micromax In 2b

There is a dual rear camera setup on Micromax In 2b that comprises a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Camera features include night mode, background portrait, beauty mode, motion photo, play and pause video shoot, and full-HD front and back recording. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Micromax In 2b packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer up to 160 hours of music playback, up to 20 hours of Web browsing, up to 15 hours of video streaming, and up to 50 hours of talktime. Connectivity options include dual VoWiFi, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, and USB Type-C port. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back as well as Face ID support for security. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, light sensor, and accelerometer.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.