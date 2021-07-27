Technology News
Micromax in 2b With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on July 30, Flipkart Teases

Micromax In 2b will be available via Flipkart and Micromax online store.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 July 2021 18:57 IST
Micromax in 2b With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on July 30, Flipkart Teases

Micromax In 2b is teased to come in three colour options – Blue, Black, and Green

Highlights
  • Micromax In 2b launch will take place at 12pm IST on July 30
  • Micromax In 2b is teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Micromax In 2b will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Micromax In 2b smartphone is all set to launch in India on July 30, the company has confirmed. The phone has been teased on Flipkart, confirming availability on the e-commerce platform along with a few of its specifications. Micromax In 2b's design has also been revealed ahead of launch. The smartphone features a waterdrop-style notch display and a slight chin at the bottom. Micromax In 2b comes with a dual rear camera setup placed inside a rectangular-shaped camera module located on the top-left corner.

Flipkart has published a dedicated page for Micromax In 2b. Micromax tweeted that the smartphone will launch in India on July 30 at 12pm (noon) IST. It will be made available via Flipkart and Micromaxinfo.com. The phone is teased to come in three colour options — Black, Blue, and, Green.

Micromax In 2b is seen to have a rear fingerprint sensor with the volume and power buttons situated on the right edge of the screen. There is a gradient glossy finish on the back. The phone is teased to be powered by an unannounced “high-power” chipset and a Mali G52 GPU that the company claims can deliver 30 percent better graphic performance when compared to the “competition.”

The upcoming Micromax In 2b is also teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer up to 160 hours of music playback, up to 20 hours of Web browsing, up to 15 hours of video streaming, and up to 50 hours of talk time. Apart from this, the teasers reveal little else.

The new phone will be a successor to the Micromax In 1b that was launched last year. The predecessor is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and comes in 2GB and 4GB RAM options. The phone has a dual rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery on board. Micromax In 1b was launched with a price tag of Rs. 6,999, and the new Micromax In 2b can be speculated to be priced in the same range, or slightly higher.

Tasneem Akolawala
