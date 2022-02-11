Micromax is said to be working on a new smartphone as part of the company's In series, following the recent launch of Micromax In Note 2 in India. The rumoured Micromax In 2 handset is said to feature a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under the hood, along with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary camera. The tipster has also shared details of the smartphone's pricing. Micromax is yet to reveal any details of the rumoured handset, including pricing and specifications.

Micromax In 2 price in India (expected)

According to a tweet by Ishant Raj, retweeted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Micromax In 2 smartphone could be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000. While the company has not yet announced plans for the rumoured smartphone, Micromax In Note 2 was recently launched at Rs. 13,490 for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Micromax In 2 specifications (expected)

The purported Micromax In 2 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone could sport a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under the hood, according to the tipster. However, details on Micromax In 2's RAM variants have not been shared. The smartphone is tipped to feature a polycarbonate back and could run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

According to the tipster, the under-development Micromax In 2 handset could feature a triple camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Micromax In 2 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 18W fast charging. Since there's no official confirmation from the company yet, the reported details should be considered with a pinch of salt.