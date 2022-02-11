Photo Credit: Flipkart
Micromax is said to be working on a new smartphone as part of the company's In series, following the recent launch of Micromax In Note 2 in India. The rumoured Micromax In 2 handset is said to feature a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under the hood, along with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary camera. The tipster has also shared details of the smartphone's pricing. Micromax is yet to reveal any details of the rumoured handset, including pricing and specifications.
According to a tweet by Ishant Raj, retweeted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Micromax In 2 smartphone could be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000. While the company has not yet announced plans for the rumoured smartphone, Micromax In Note 2 was recently launched at Rs. 13,490 for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage variant.
The purported Micromax In 2 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone could sport a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under the hood, according to the tipster. However, details on Micromax In 2's RAM variants have not been shared. The smartphone is tipped to feature a polycarbonate back and could run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.
According to the tipster, the under-development Micromax In 2 handset could feature a triple camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Micromax In 2 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 18W fast charging. Since there's no official confirmation from the company yet, the reported details should be considered with a pinch of salt.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement