Technology News
loading

Micromax In 1b Pre-Booking Starts November 10 at 12 Noon With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Micromax In 1b is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and comes in 2GB and 4GB RAM options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 November 2020 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Micromax In 1b Pre-Booking Starts November 10 at 12 Noon With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Micromax In 1b has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Micromax In 1b pre-orders will start from November 10
  • The phone will go on sale from November 26
  • Micromax In 1b is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Micromax In 1b will be up for pre-booking starting November 10 at 12pm (noon), the company revealed through a tweet. The phone, along with the Micromax In Note 1, were launched in India on November 3 and will be going on sale later in the month starting at Rs. 7,999. The company is opening pre-bookings this week for the Micromax In 1b on Flipkart during the Big Diwali Sale. The phone comes in two RAM and storage configurations and is offered in three colour options.

Micromax In 1b price in India, availability

The Micromax In 1b is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. The phone will be up for pre-booking from November 10 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart during the Big Diwali Sale, as tweeted by Micromax India. The Micromax In 1b will be available in three colour options – Blue, Green, and Purple. It will go on sale starting November 26 at 12pm (noon).

As of now, Micromax has not shared details about the Micromax In Note 1 that will go on sale from November 24.

Micromax In 1b specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and comes with 2GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, there is a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Micromax phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Micromax In 1b has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options and both are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. The Micromax In 1b comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and reverse charging.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Micromax In 1b, Micromax In 1b price in India, Micromax In 1b specifications, Micromax, Flipkart, Big Diwali Sale
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Unveils a Retractable Wide-Aperture Lens Technology for Future Phones

Related Stories

Micromax In 1b Pre-Booking Starts November 10 at 12 Noon With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Make Digital Payments via WhatsApp Pay
  2. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched
  3. iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max to Have Improved Ultra-Wide Camera Next Year: Kuo
  4. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  6. LG W11, W31, W31+ With Octa-Core SoCs Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
  8. Apple’s iPhone 12 Studio Lets You Try Out MagSafe Accessories, Virtually
  9. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Series May Have Snapdragon 875 SoC, 48-Megapixel Wide Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Micromax In 1b Pre-Booking Starts November 10 at 12 Noon With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
  2. Xiaomi Unveils a Retractable Wide-Aperture Lens Technology for Future Phones
  3. Virgin Hyperloop Hosts First Human Ride on Levitating Pod System
  4. Google Pay Get a New Multi-Coloured Icon to ‘Evolve’ and Reflect GPay’s Recent Changes
  5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 875 SoC, Tipped to Feature 48-Megapixel Ultra-Wide Camera
  6. OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Rollout for OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Due to Data Wipe and Other Issues
  7. Mass Effect Legendary Edition Remaster Announced, Mass Effect 5 in ‘Early Stages’
  8. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
  9. Vivo to Unveil New OriginOS on November 18, Details Remain Unclear
  10. Need for Speed, Battlefield to Debut on PS5, Xbox Series S/X in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com