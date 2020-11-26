Micromax In 1b is all set to go on sale in India today. The phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and features a 6.52-inch full-HD+ display. It also comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The Micromax In 1b also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor inside the waterdrop-style notch. The company has integrated a 5,000mAh battery inside the In 1b that supports reverse charging and 10W fast charging.

Micromax In 1b price in India, sale

The Micromax In 1b will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and Micromax.com. The phone is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Micromax In 1b will be available in Green, Blue, and Purple colour options.

Flipkart offers include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 778 per month.

Micromax In 1b specifications

Coming to specifications, the Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM options. On the storage front, the Micromax In 1b carries up to 64GB of onboard storage options that are expandable via microSD card.

As for imaging, the Micromax In 1b offers a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an LED flash. The Micromax phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Micromax In 1b comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging and 10W fast charging (compatible charger is bundled in the box). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

