Micromax In 1b Users in India Get Android 11 OS Update

Micromax In 1b is now receiving the Android 11 software update, the company has announced. The phone was launched in November last year with Android 10 software out-of-the-box and the latest Android 11 update is now rolling out for the budget phone users. Micromax says that the Android 11 update rollout is being rolled conducted in batches and will be ‘available on all the In 1b smartphones shortly'. Micromax In 1b should receive a notification and they can also keep checking manually in the Settings menu.

The company posted a tweet to announce the rollout of the Android 11 update for Micromax In 1b users in India. If users haven't got a notification of the latest update, they can check by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update > Download.

Screenshots shared by Micromax suggest that the update will be of 1.69GB in size, which means users should ideally keep that much storage free to conduct a seamless download.

In addition, Micromax In 1b users are recommended to ensure that the handset battery has a minimum charge of 60 percent. It is also recommended that users download the update over a strong Wi-Fi or a stable 4G network. The new Android 11 update brings priority notifications, expansion of support for chat bubbles. The company says that the new software upgrade also allows recording content directly, including audio from the mic, device or both without needing to install any separate external app. It also provides better media control with quick select audio output options for notifications.

Android 11 update for Micromax In 1b users also offers more granular controls that allows users to grant one-time permissions for location, camera, and microphone access. The update does not include bloatware or ads, Micromax says. The Micromax In 1b was launched with a price starting at Rs. 6,999. Key specifications include MediaTek Helip G35 SoC, dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.