Technology News
loading

Micromax In 1b Base Variant Coming With Android 10 (Go Edition)

Micromax was amongst the vendors to bring the first range of Android Go devices back in 2018.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 November 2020 18:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Micromax In 1b Base Variant Coming With Android 10 (Go Edition)

Micromax In 1b will come with the stock experience on top of Android experience

Highlights
  • Micromax In 1b 2GB RAM variant will run on Android 10 (Go edition)
  • The 4GB RAM option of the phone will come with regular Android 10
  • Micromax In 1b is yet to go on sale in India

Micromax In 1b, the new smartphone by the Indian vendor that is yet to be available for purchase in the country, will be based on Google's Android 10 (Go edition), the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. Android 10 (Go edition) will be limited to the base variant of the Micromax In 1b that has 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, while its higher-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will run on the regular Android 10 operating system.

The listing on Flipkart shows the difference between the two variants of the Micromax In 1b that Micromax has confirmed to Gadgets 360.

Android 10 (Go edition), which is a stripped-down version of regular Android 10, will bring some performance improvements that should help the base variant of the new phone from Micromax keep up with its higher specced sibling. However, most users aren't likely to notice any changes when comparing the 2GB RAM variant of the In 1b with its 4GB counterpart as both will come with the stock experience.

A report by XDA Developers in July suggested that Google was planning to make Android Go mandatory for all new Android 10 smartphones launching with 2GB RAM or less, beginning from the fourth quarter of this year. That could be the reason why Micromax had to offer two distinct operating system versions on its newly launched entry-level smartphone.

Google announced Android Go as the streamlined version of its Android operating system back in December 2017. First devices based on Android Go were showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February 2018.

Interestingly, Micromax was amongst the first phone brands to introduce the initial range of Android Go devices and brought the Micromax Bharat Go as its first phone to run on the new platform. The company also expanded its Android Go portfolio by bringing the Micromax Spark Go in October 2018.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Micromax In 1b, Micromax, Android 10 Go edition, Android Go
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
JioGames Clash Royale Tournament to Start From November 28, Cash Prizes Worth Rs. 2.5 Lakhs Up for Grabs

Related Stories

Micromax In 1b Base Variant Coming With Android 10 (Go Edition)
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Akai 43-Inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition Television Launched in India
  4. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  5. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30
  6. Nokia 2.4 Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras
  7. Virat Kohli AR Filter Released on Instagram, Facebook: How to Use
  8. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Kicks Off With Impressive Discounts on Phones
  9. PS5 Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report
  10. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Retail Boxes Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Fujifilm X-S10 Mirrorless Camera With In-Body Image Stabilisation Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  2. YouTube App Version 2.12.08 Brings Limited 8K Streaming Support to Android TV: Report
  3. Micromax In 1b Base Variant Coming With Android 10 (Go Edition)
  4. JioGames Clash Royale Tournament to Start From November 28, Cash Prizes Worth Rs. 2.5 Lakhs Up for Grabs
  5. YouTube Testing Easy Timestamp Tagging, Automatic Video Chapters
  6. MacBook 2021 Range Tipped to Include Both Intel and Apple Silicon Models
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Leaked Case Renders Show Unique Rear Camera Module Design
  8. Black Friday Deals: iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaners Get Up to 30 Percent Off
  9. PlayStation 5 Consoles Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series With One UI 3.1 Could Have Bixby Voice Unlock Feature: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com