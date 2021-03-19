Micromax In 1 has launched in India as the latest budget friendly offering from the company, with impressive specifications. The phone features a metallic finish with an X pattern on the back. It has triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera. Micromax In 1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and two colour options. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back and the phone also supports face unlock.

Micromax In 1 price in India, availability

The Micromax In 1 is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage configurations. The base model is priced at Rs. 10,499 while the top model costs Rs. 11,999. It comes in Blue and Purple colours with a gradient back that has an X pattern. Micromax In 1 (First Impressions) will be available for purchase starting March 26 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and the Micromax website. Micromax is offering the phone at an introductory price of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Micromax In 1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In 1 runs Android 10 out of the box and the company promises upgrade to Android 11 by May this year. Micromax also says it will release updates for two years with monthly security updates. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x,2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 400 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, the Micromax In 1 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixle sensor for depth of field, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a central hole-punch cut out that is 4.6mm in diameter.

For connectivity, the phone comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, dual-VoLTE, dual-VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USb Type-C port. Sensors onbaord include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, and gravity sensor. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back as well as face unlock. Micromax has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Micromax In 1 that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 165.24x76.95x8.99mm.

Micromax In 1 also comes with L1 Widevine support which means it can play HD content on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.

