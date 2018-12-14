NDTV Gadgets360.com

Micromax Will Launch the First Display Notch Smartphone in Its Lineup on December 18

, 14 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Micromax Will Launch the First Display Notch Smartphone in Its Lineup on December 18

Micromax has sent invites for its first display notch smartphone

Highlights

  • Micromax has teased its first display notch smartphone
  • The new Micromax smartphone is launching in India on December 18
  • The latest Micromax smartphone seems to have a traditional display notch

Micromax has sent invites for the launch of its latest smartphone, and is also teasing the smartphone on its social media channels. It appears as if the domestic brand is finally jumping on the display notch bandwagon and launch its first display notch smartphone in India on December 18. The company on Wednesday sent block your date invites to the media to announce its new development. It also teased the new display notch smartphone through its social media handles. Micromax was once a popular Indian smartphone vendor, but in the recent past, it has remained rather mum, with the launch of just a limited number of models in the country. In late October, the company brought the entry-level Micromax Bharat 5 Inifity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali that debuted with Android Oreo (Go edition).

As per the formal invite, the upcoming Micromax smartphone will sport a display notch design. The display highlighted on the invite appears to have a traditional notch that was first seen on the iPhone X last year. This is unlike a waterdrop display notch that featured on the models such as the Oppo A7 and Vivo Z3.

In addition to the invite, Micromax teased its first display notch smartphone through a tweet on Wednesday. The tweet carries #AboveTheRest hashtag to suggest that the new model could deliver competitive performance. There is also an image that shows a glimpse of the display notch and carries a tagline that reads, "Does the powerful excite you?"

micromax display notch smartphone twitter Micromax

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Micromax India

 

Specifications and price of the upcoming Micromax smartphone are yet to be revealed. Considering the initial marketing material, the Indian vendor is apparently in development to slowly make a comeback in the smartphone market that has largely been dominated by Chinese players such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Micromax in late October launched the Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali as its two latest models. Both smartphones run Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The Bharat 5 Infinity Edition in the series sports an 18:9 Full Vision display and comes with a price tag of Rs. 5,899, whereas the Bharat 4 Diwali has a 5-inch display and is priced at Rs. 4,249. The Bharat 5 Infinity Edition also has a Face Unlock feature.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Micromax
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Russian Cosmonauts Take Samples on 6th Hour of Spacewalk to Crack Mystery
Huawei Fights US Spying Allegations on Crucial European Front
Micromax Will Launch the First Display Notch Smartphone in Its Lineup on December 18
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8C
TRENDING
  1. Is ZenFone Max Pro M2 the Ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro Killer?
  2. Honor 10, Honor 9N Discounts Among Other Offers in Flipkart's Honor Sale
  3. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered 'Hummingbird' News App for Android Users
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Now Claimed to Have Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. ISRO to Launch GSAT-7A Communication Satellite on December 19
  8. Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  9. Geminid Meteor Shower 2018: How to Watch From India
  10. Huawei Launches FreeBuds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds With Bone Conduction Tech
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.