Micromax earlier this week divulged that it is launching its first display notch smartphone in India. The Indian vendor sent invites for the launch of its latest smartphone and teased its existence through its social media channels. Now, the company has released a fresh teaser that gives a glimpse at the upcoming model. The teaser shows the display notch as well as highlights its metal-finish build. The Micromax phone also appears to have a dual rear camera setup and a selfie flash.

The official Micromax India Twitter account has released a teaser image that shows the upcoming display notch-featuring smartphone. The teaser image reconfirms that the handset will come with a traditional notch design instead of a waterdrop-style notch that companies like Oppo and Vivo adopted recently.

It appears that the display notch on the upcoming Micromax smartphone will sport a selfie camera along with an LED flash module. The handset also seems to have two front-facing cameras, just on either side of the earpiece, to deliver an enhanced selfie camera experience. However, the sensors shown in the teaser might just be ambient light and a proximity sensor.

At the back, the teaser shows that the handset has a dual camera setup along with an LED flash module. It is safe to presume that one of the sensors on the dual rear camera setup will support depth sensing. Also, the teaser image hints at some artificial intelligence (AI) powered camera features.

With the new smartphone, Micromax appears to be trying to make a comeback in the smartphone market in India. The company was once a popular contender in the market, but in the recent past, just launched a limited number of models in the country. It also faced the heat from Chinese players such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi that all have largely captured the budget market segments.

Specifications and price of the upcoming Micromax smartphone are yet to be revealed. Having said that, the launch of the new display notch model is set for December 17. We can in the meantime expect some new teasers coming online to reveal its new features.