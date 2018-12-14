NDTV Gadgets360.com

Micromax Display Notch Smartphone Will Feature Dual Rear Camera Setup, Selfie Flash

, 14 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Micromax Display Notch Smartphone Will Feature Dual Rear Camera Setup, Selfie Flash

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Micromax India

Micromax's upcoming smartphone appears to have traditional display notch design

Highlights

  • Micromax has released a fresh teaser of its next smartphone
  • The teaser gives a glimpse at the upcoming model
  • It also suggests a dual selfie camera

Micromax earlier this week divulged that it is launching its first display notch smartphone in India. The Indian vendor sent invites for the launch of its latest smartphone and teased its existence through its social media channels. Now, the company has released a fresh teaser that gives a glimpse at the upcoming model. The teaser shows the display notch as well as highlights its metal-finish build. The Micromax phone also appears to have a dual rear camera setup and a selfie flash.

The official Micromax India Twitter account has released a teaser image that shows the upcoming display notch-featuring smartphone. The teaser image reconfirms that the handset will come with a traditional notch design instead of a waterdrop-style notch that companies like Oppo and Vivo adopted recently.

It appears that the display notch on the upcoming Micromax smartphone will sport a selfie camera along with an LED flash module. The handset also seems to have two front-facing cameras, just on either side of the earpiece, to deliver an enhanced selfie camera experience. However, the sensors shown in the teaser might just be ambient light and a proximity sensor.

At the back, the teaser shows that the handset has a dual camera setup along with an LED flash module. It is safe to presume that one of the sensors on the dual rear camera setup will support depth sensing. Also, the teaser image hints at some artificial intelligence (AI) powered camera features.

With the new smartphone, Micromax appears to be trying to make a comeback in the smartphone market in India. The company was once a popular contender in the market, but in the recent past, just launched a limited number of models in the country. It also faced the heat from Chinese players such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi that all have largely captured the budget market segments.

Specifications and price of the upcoming Micromax smartphone are yet to be revealed. Having said that, the launch of the new display notch model is set for December 17. We can in the meantime expect some new teasers coming online to reveal its new features.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Micromax
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Honor 8A Reaches TENAA With 6.08-Inch HD+ Display, Android Pie
TDSAT Sets Aside TRAI Order on Predatory Pricing
Micromax Display Notch Smartphone Will Feature Dual Rear Camera Setup, Selfie Flash
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8C
TRENDING
  1. Is ZenFone Max Pro M2 the Ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro Killer?
  2. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Review
  3. Honor 10, Honor 9N Discounts Among Other Offers in Flipkart's Honor Sale
  4. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered 'Hummingbird' News App for Android Users
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Now Claimed to Have Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. Huawei Launches FreeBuds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds With Bone Conduction Tech
  8. In Annual Ranking of Most Commonly Used Passwords, 'Donald' Makes Its Debut
  9. Microsoft Surface Go Teaser on Flipkart Hints at Upcoming India Launch
  10. Facebook Blockchain Team's Hiring Spree Held Back by Controversies: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.