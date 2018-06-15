Micromax Canvas 2 Plus (2018) has been launched in India a long time after the launch of the original Canvas 2 and Canvas 2 Plus. A successor to the dated Canvas 2 Plus, the new model has an 18:9 display and a Face Unlock feature to match the current market trends. The smartphone also has a plethora of camera features, including Beauty mode and Time Lapse. To recall, Micromax brought the first-generation Canvas 2 A110 a way back in November 2012, while the same handset received a facelift in May 2017 with the arrival of the Canvas 2 (2017). The Indian smartphone vendor, which was once one of the market leaders, also launched the Canvas 2 Plus as the successor to the original Canvas 2 in May 2013.

Micromax Canvas 2 Plus (2018) price in India

The Micromax Canvas 2 Plus (2018) price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999. It will go on sale through all major retail outlets in India. It comes in Jet Black and Matte Black colour options.

Micromax Canvas 2 Plus (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax Canvas 2 Plus (2018) runs Android Nougat and features a 5.7-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) HD IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 450 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it has a 1.3GHz quad-core SoC, coupled with 3GB of DDR3 RAM. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back along with an LED flash and 80-degree wide-angle lens. The camera supports features such as Beauty mode, Time Lapse, and Watermark. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that supports Beauty mode and Portrait mode. The smartphone also has a selfie flash to enable selfies under low light. Furthermore, the front sensor supports the preloaded Face Unlock feature.

Micromax has provided 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and FM radio. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4000mAh battery and comes with an 8mm thickness. Lastly, the handset comes preloaded with 22 regional languages.

"Over the last few years, as the Indian handset and telecom industry has undergone a dynamic shift, the focus of consumers is shifting from just the hardware to overall connected experience. Therefore, to address the consumer needs, we are coming up with Canvas 2 Plus with compelling features like Infinity screen, Face Unlock feature, compelling battery etc. We expect Canvas 2 Plus to yet again set a benchmark and revolutionise the overall smartphone adoption," said Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics, in a press release while announcing the new launch.