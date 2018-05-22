Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Micromax Bharat Go Android Go Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

Micromax Bharat Go Android Go Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

 
, 22 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Micromax Bharat Go Android Go Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

Highlights

  • Micromax Bharat Go is the company's first Android Go device
  • The smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,399
  • The Micromax Bharat Go packs a 2000mAh battery

Micromax has expanded its Bharat series to launch the Bharat Go smartphone in India. The Micromax Bharat Go is the company's first Android Go-based smartphone, and it was first demoed at MWC 2018 (read our first impressions). The Android Go-based Bharat Go comes with a price tag of Rs. 4,399. Micromax has partnered with Airtel to offer Rs. 2000 cashback as part of Airtel's 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 2,399.

For all those unaware, Android Go is Google's attempt to build an OS for low-end devices. It is essentially a stripped down version of Android designed from the ground-up for low-cost smartphones with underpowered processors, meagre amount of storage, and less than a gigabyte of RAM. It has also been designed with data saving in mind, and comes pre-loaded with apps like Gmail Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Chrome, YouTube Go, Assistant Go, Play Store and GBoard.

The VoLTE-based dual-SIM (Micro+Micro) Bharat Go runs on Android Oreo (Go edition), and the smartphone comes with a 4.5-inch (480x854 pixel) TFT display. It is powered by a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, Mali-T720 MP1 GPU, and 8GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 32GB).

Optics include a 5-megapixel rear and front camera, with flash support at both ends. The Micromax Bharat Go packs a 2000mAh battery, and it claims to offer 6 to 7 hours of talktime, 170 to 180 hours of standby time. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth, Micro USB, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone weighs 130 grams, and the dimensions are at 136.5x67x9.6mm.

Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Micromax said in a statement, "Android Oreo (Go edition) is a compelling proposition for the mobile first economy like India. We are proud to announce the launch of Bharat GO, a smartphone powered by the Android Oreo (Go edition) today. Micromax Started the journey of empowering users a year ago with the launch of Bharat series. If we look at the statistics, there is still a huge gap when it comes to smartphone adoption all over the country owing to the lack of affordable smartphones in the sub 5k category. Micromax has always believed in massifying and democratising technology, be it through launching the first phone with qwerty keyboard or the first phone with dual SIM. And today we are extremely proud to partner with Airtel and Google for the launch of Bharat Go, which will further bridge the need gap of the consumers."

Micromax Bharat Go looks to compete with other Android Go-based smartphones like Asus ZenFone Live L1, and Nokia 1.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Micromax Bharat Go

Micromax Bharat Go

Display4.50-inch
Processorquad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution480x854 pixels
RAM1GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage8GB
Rear Camera5-megapixel
Battery Capacity2000mAh
Further reading: Micromax, Android Go
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Adobe to Buy Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion
Micromax Bharat Go Android Go Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

One Plus 6
TRENDING
  1. Honor 7A, Honor 7C Set to Launch in India Today
  2. Galaxy S Light Luxury With Wireless Charging, Face Unlock Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ Go on Sale in India
  4. OnePlus 6 Raked in Rs. 100 Crores in First 10 Minutes of Sale
  5. Nokia X6 Goes Out of Stock Within Seconds in First Sale
  6. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Honor 7A, Honor 7C With Dual Cameras, 18:9 Displays Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 6 Open Sale Begins on Amazon India; Also Available at Croma Stores
  9. Samsung Galaxy A6+ First Impressions
  10. iVoomi i2 With Face Unlock, Dual Active 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.