Micromax Bharat Go to Launch in India by January-End With Android Oreo (Go edition)

 
15 January 2018
Micromax Bharat Go to Launch in India by January-End With Android Oreo (Go edition)

Highlights

  • Bharat Go is Micromax's first smartphone to run Android Oreo (Go edition)
  • Android Go is a trimmed down version of Android
  • Micromax has not revealed the price and specifications of Bharat Go

Micromax is all set to launch Bharat Go, its first smartphone to come with Google's Android Oreo (Go edition). The company has also claimed that Bharat Go is the first smartphone in India to come with Android Oreo (Go Edition). The smartphone will be available by the end of January 2018. The Micromax Bharat Go will be an entry-level smartphone that will provide an optimised Android Oreo experience.

Android Oreo (Go edition) aka Android Go is a trimmed down version of Android Oreo aimed at low-cost smartphones. Google had announced Android Go during the opening keynote of the I/O developers conference in 2017. Android Go is a program similar to Android One that also aims to improve the budget smartphones ecosystem.

Android Go edition essentially optimises the latest release of Android to run smoothly on entry-level devices, provides rebuilt set of Google apps that use less memory, storage space, and mobile data and features the entire catalogue of Google Play highlighting apps specifically designed for entry-level users. Launched as an optimised version of Android, Go edition works even with smartphones that have only 512MB of RAM and has access to a slew of apps designed for low-bandwidth. It comes will apps like Google Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Google Assistant Go, and Files Go.

Meanwhile, Micromax has not revealed the price and specifications of the Bharat Go smartphone. However, we can expect it to be an entry-level smartphone as it runs the Android Oreo (Go edition). The Android Go platform is aimed at emerging markets like India with the aim of offering a solid Android experience to first-time smartphone users buying entry-level smartphones. Separately, two of the world's biggest mobile processor makers, MediaTek and Qualcomm, have announced support for the new operating system.

Micromax has been launching several smartphones in India recently. In December 2017, Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro was launched priced at Rs. 13,999. Further, it also launched the Micromax Bharat 5 with a price tag of Rs 5,555. Meanwhile, Micromax had recently listed its Bharat 5 Plus smartphone on its official website in India. The Micromax Bharat 5 Plus price in India and its launch date is currently not known. The company had also listed the Bolt Q3001 smartphone, but it won't be available in India.

For the biggest CES 2018 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Micromax Bharat Go to Launch in India by January-End With Android Oreo (Go edition)
 
 

