, 14 March 2018
Highlights

  • Micromax Bharat 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 7,999
  • This is the same price as the base model of the Xiaomi Redmi 5
  • It sports 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of inbuilt storage

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday, in a move that appears to be aimed to take on Xiaomi's Redmi 5 launch that happened on the same day. The two phones share the same price - specifically, the base model of the Redmi 5. The biggest highlight of the Bharat 5 Pro is its 5000mAh battery, complete with a reverse charging feature that lets the smartphone be used as a power bank. Other highlights include a face unlock feature, and an LED flash module for the front camera.

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro price in India

The Micromax Bharat 5 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 7,999, which as we mentioned is the same price as the base model of the Redmi 5. Notably, the Redmi 5's base model features just 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage, which stands in stark contrast to the Bharat 5 Pro's 3GB RAM and 32GB storage offering.

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Micromax Bharat 5 Pro runs Android Nougat. It sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 3GB DDR3 RAM. It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while on the front it has a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash as well.

The Micromax Bharat 5 Pro comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card. The phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, and other standard connectivity options. As we mentioned, it runs on a 5000mAh battery, which is rated to deliver up to 2 days of usage, and up to 3 weeks of standby time.

Commenting on the launch, Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics said "Hence, we at Micromax have always been at the forefront of coming up with phones with extensive battery life and compelling product features, not too long ago we were the first to give our consumers a 30-day battery phone. Our new addition to the successful Bharat range - the Bharat 5 Pro will surely offer a complete package to the consumers at a very affordable price.

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

RAM

3GB

OS

Android Nougat

Storage

3.2GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

5000mAh
