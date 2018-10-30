NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, Bharat 4 Diwali Edition With Android Oreo (Go edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, Bharat 4 Diwali Edition With Android Oreo (Go edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 30 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, Bharat 4 Diwali Edition With Android Oreo (Go edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 5,899

Highlights

  • Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 4,249
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with Powerbank function
  • Bharat 4 Diwali Edition features a 5-inch display

Micromax has added two new smartphones - Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition - in its budget smartphone lineup. Ahead of the festive season, the company has launched the two handsets running Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box. While the Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is already available for sale via offline stores, the Bharat 4 Infinity Edition will be available from November 3. Android Oreo (Go edition) aka Android Go is a trimmed down version of Android Oreo aimed at low-cost smartphones. It essentially optimises the latest release of Android to run smoothly on entry-level devices, provides a rebuilt set of Google apps that use less memory, storage space, and mobile data and features the entire catalogue of Google Play highlighting apps specifically designed for entry-level users.

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition price in India, offers

The price in India of the Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition has been set at Rs. 5,899. The Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition, on the other hand, costs Rs. 4,249. Both the smartphones will be available for sale via brick and mortar stores. While the Bharat 5 is available in retail stores across India, the Bharat 4 will be available from November 3.

As part of the launch offer, Micromax has partnered with Jio to give 25GB of additional data to users. Customer will get 5GB additional data benefits on a recharge of Rs. 198/ Rs. 299 for a maximum of 5 recharges. Notably, the offer is applicable on Micromax GO Devices and Micromax Bharat 5.

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition specifications

The dual-SIM Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition runs Android Oreo (Go edition). It sports a 18:9 Full Vision display. Micromax has not specified which processor powers the smartphone. However, it does say that the handset comes with 1GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone bears a 5-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB). It has Face Unlock as well as a fingerprint sensor. It also comes with dual VoLTE and OTG support. The company has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the smartphone.

micromax bharat 4 db small Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition

Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition

Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition specifications
The Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition also runs Android Oreo (Go edition). The smartphone sports a 5-inch display. It comes with 1GB of RAM as well. In the camera department, the handset features a 5-megapixel sensor at the back with flash and a 2-megapixel sensor at the front with flash.

The smartphone is equipped with 8GB of RAM, expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). It has a non-hybrid SIM slot but supports 4G VoLTE. The Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition is fuelled by a 2,000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition Price in India, Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition Specifications, Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition, Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition Price in India, Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition Specificatitons, Micromax
Twitter Considers Removing 'Like' Button but Not So Soon
Small Magellanic Cloud Dying From Gradual Loss of Energy to Form Stars: Study
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, Bharat 4 Diwali Edition With Android Oreo (Go edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T vs iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  2. Jio Phone Gift Card Launched Ahead of Festive Season, Priced at Rs. 1,095
  3. OnePlus 6T With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, 3,700mAh Battery Launched
  4. OnePlus 6T Launch Offers: Jio Rs. 5,400 Cashback, No Cost EMI & More
  5. Micromax Launches 2 Android Go Phones in India Ahead of Festive Season
  6. Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera Optimisation to Rollout Soon
  7. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  8. OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: What's New and Different
  9. CEO Explains OnePlus 6T's Lack of Wireless Charging and Headphone Jack
  10. Xiaomi Achieves 100 Million Smartphone Shipments 2 Months Before Schedule
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.