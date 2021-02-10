Technology News
Micromax 5G Phone to Launch 'Very Soon', In Note 1 to Receive Android 11 in April: Co-Founder Rahul Sharma

Micromax is developing a 5G phone as well as new mobile accessories at its Bengaluru R&D centre.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 February 2021 18:42 IST
Micromax In Note 1 brought the Indian company back to the market last year

Highlights
  • Micromax 5G phone launch details revealed in a video session
  • The company appears to have TWS earbuds in the works as well
  • Micromax In 1b is set to receive a new feature-rich update this month

Micromax 5G phone is set to debut in India "very soon", Co-Founder Rahul Sharma revealed in a video session with users. The executive also hinted at imminent launch of Micromax's true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Micromax made its comeback in the smartphone market last year with the launch of the Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1b models. Sharma also said that the Micromax In Note 1 would receive an update to Android 11. He also highlighted an upcoming software update for the Micromax In 1b that is claimed to enhance user experience.

While talking about the ongoing plans at Micromax in the over 11-minute video session, Sharma said that engineers at its Bengaluru R&D centre were rigorously working towards a 5G phone. He, however, didn't provide a specific timeline for its launch except saying that it would debut very soon.

In a video session in December last year, Sharma suggested the launch of a 6GB RAM smartphone with a high display refresh rate and liquid cooling. That model is, however, yet to be officially announced by the company. It is likely that those details could be associated with the Micromax 5G phone in the works.

Alongside the 5G phone, Micromax engineers at its Bengaluru R&D centre were developing mobile accessories, said Sharma. He also suggested that the first accessory could be a hearable — likely to be the company's first TWS earbuds.

“The product that is in the works will have quite a unique design and a new technology,” said Sharma.

Updates on existing Micromax In models
Aside from talking about new products, Sharma mentioned in the video that the Micromax In Note 1 will get updated to Android 11 in April. He said that the company would offer early access to customers signing up on its dedicated forums.

The Micromax In Note 1 was launched in November 2020 with Android 10. The company had promised to offer two years of software updates.

Micromax is also set to release the source code and bootloader for both Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1b that will be accessible through the company's forums, Sharma said.

The top executive also revealed that the Micromax In 1b will get a new software update this month. Although it is not likely to bring Android 11 to the entry-level model, the update is said to bring camera and acoustic improvements, slow-motion video recording, January 2021 Android security patch, and overall performance enhancements. The exact date of its rollout is yet to be revealed.

Sharma also said that Micromax doesn't have any plans to bring a custom UI on top of Android. “[The] In [brand] will always give you an experience, which is with no layers, no ads, and no bloatware — completely snappy experience,” he said. “We don't sell you ads, we don't sell your data.”

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Micromax In Note 1

Micromax In Note 1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Clean UI, stock Android
  • Decent battery life
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average camera performance
  • Doesn’t feel polished
Read detailed Micromax In Note 1 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Micromax In 1b

Micromax In 1b

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • USB Type-C port
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Below-average cameras
Read detailed Micromax In 1b review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Workers Begin Voting in Landmark US Union Push

Comment
 
 

